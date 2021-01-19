Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.01.2021
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
WKN: A2H52X ISIN: CA83056P8064 
Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects Thick Intercept Grading 9.12 g/t AuEq over 49.60 metres within the 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined campaigns of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are now active at the Project performing near-mine exploration. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights 21B and 21C Zones

  • 3.18 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (3.54 g/t AuEq) over 40.50 m (SK-20-492)
  • 4.67 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag (5.14 g/t AuEq) over 21.50 m (SK-20-493)
  • 4.73 g/t Au, 67 g/t Ag (5.63 g/t AuEq) over 22.80 m (SK-20-563)
  • 5.69 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag (7.70 g/t AuEq) over 22.11 m (SK-20-584)
  • 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Thick High-Grade Intersection within 21C Zone Development Buffer

The completed Phase 2 infill program was designed to convert Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories; results are encouraging and continue to demonstrate the high tenor of the proposed Eskay Creek open-pit mine. Most notably, the intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m in the 21C Zone (SK-20-579) is within the 25 m "development buffer" around historic workings that Skeena was previously restricted from drilling. Mineralization here is hosted largely in footwall rhyolite flows and breccias with a short interval of lessor grade contained within the hanging wall Contact Mudstone. The drill hole pierced historical backfilled workings (at 158.00-159.50 m) which was incorporated as zero grade dilution within the reporting of the length-weighted composite, above.

Approximately 200 m to the east in the 21B Zone, unexpected remnant mineralization, left by the previous operator, was intersected in the Contact Mudstone in the immediate hanging wall to a backfilled stope as demonstrated by 13.32 g/t AuEq over 2.61 m (SK-20-563). In the footwall to the same stope, additional high-grade was expected in the rhyolite and was confirmed by a thick intersection grading 5.63 g/t AuEq over 22.80 m. This corroborates the existing rhyolite-hosted inferred resources.

Overall, the incoming results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length

(m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Zone

Phase

SK-20-492

142.00

182.50

40.50

3.18

27

3.54

21B

PHASE 2

Including

143.24

144.00

0.76

8.89

214

11.74

21B

PHASE 2

and

144.00

145.00

1.00

11.10

229

14.15

21B

PHASE 2

and

160.50

162.00

1.50

11.45

10

11.58

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-493

146.00

167.50

21.50

4.67

35

5.14

21B

PHASE 2

Including

149.15

150.10

0.95

12.10

224

15.09

21B

PHASE 2

and

152.00

152.60

0.60

11.35

90

12.55

21B

PHASE 2

and

152.60

153.29

0.69

10.05

76

11.06

21B

PHASE 2

and

153.29

154.17

0.88

21.50

110

22.97

21B

PHASE 2

and

154.17

155.00

0.83

13.95

42

14.51

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-493

174.00

179.89

5.89

1.21

8

1.31

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-495

146.00

147.00

1.00

2.35

45

2.95

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-495

152.50

165.00

12.50

2.79

6

2.87

21B

PHASE 2

Including

157.00

158.50

1.50

12.05

<5

12.05

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-495

174.00

182.00

8.00

1.14

6

1.22

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-496

159.75

162.50

2.75

2.00

7

2.09

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-496

169.50

177.50

8.00

2.81

6

2.89

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-508

142.25

144.14

1.89

3.31

162

5.47

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-508

149.02

150.07

1.05

0.74

5

0.81

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-508

153.57

156.50

2.93

0.87

7

0.95

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-509

138.51

141.94

3.43

1.20

273

4.85

21C

PHASE 2

Including

140.14

140.94

0.80

1.87

651

10.55

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-509

146.00

156.50

10.50

0.94

5

1.01

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-509

162.65

165.00

2.35

1.44

5

1.51

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-509

185.00

189.44

4.44

0.73

5

0.80

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-509

194.00

200.00

6.00

5.90

44

6.48

21C

PHASE 2

Including

196.50

197.34

0.84

19.35

108

20.79

21C

PHASE 2

and

197.34

198.50

1.16

13.05

131

14.80

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-510

95.78

97.00

1.22

0.59

9

0.71

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-510

136.00

160.50

24.50

1.39

95

2.66

21C

PHASE 2

Including

140.00

140.64

0.64

4.25

2130

32.65

21C

PHASE 2

and

140.64

141.27

0.63

3.73

553

11.10

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-511

139.31

144.50

5.19

1.54

13

1.71

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-511

149.33

152.00

2.67

0.89

8

0.99

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-511

155.05

159.50

4.45

0.74

5

0.81

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-511

164.00

168.50

4.50

1.37

5

1.43

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-511

173.00

181.00

8.00

1.71

5

1.78

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-512

129.50

131.00

1.50

0.81

5

0.88

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-512

139.50

141.00

1.50

0.26

75

1.26

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-512

147.00

148.50

1.50

0.57

10

0.70

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-512

162.50

179.00

16.50

1.73

5

1.80

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-513

135.20

142.30

7.10

2.51

92

3.74

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-513

150.60

161.00

10.40

2.64

5

2.70

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-513

165.50

182.50

17.00

2.52

5

2.58

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-514

143.00

147.00

4.00

0.73

6

0.81

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-514

152.00

153.02

1.02

0.69

6

0.77

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-514

157.00

160.00

3.00

1.03

5

1.10

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-514

168.50

174.50

6.00

0.97

5

1.03

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-514

179.00

180.50

1.50

1.81

5

1.88

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-514

187.00

188.50

1.50

0.72

5

0.79

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-515

139.14

143.85

4.71

9.35

13

9.53

21C

PHASE 1

Including

139.14

140.00

0.86

41.30

15

41.50

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-515

154.50

162.00

7.50

0.92

5

0.98

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-515

167.91

183.50

15.59

2.97

5

3.03

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-515

192.50

196.75

4.25

0.64

5

0.71

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-516

149.07

164.00

14.93

1.78

6

1.85

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-516

170.00

191.50

21.50

1.52

5

1.59

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-517

139.75

144.97

5.22

4.23

56

4.98

21C

PHASE 1

Including

139.75

140.33

0.58

16.80

133

18.57

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-517

151.65

154.00

2.35

1.23

5

1.29

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-517

163.80

181.00

17.20

2.01

6

2.10

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-518

139.12

145.55

6.43

5.63

80

6.69

21C

PHASE 2

Including

141.00

142.00

1.00

11.40

202

14.09

21C

PHASE 2

and

142.00

143.00

1.00

12.20

103

13.57

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-518

151.32

153.75

2.43

0.90

7

1.00

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-518

168.00

175.00

7.00

3.24

5

3.31

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-518

182.00

183.00

1.00

0.96

5

1.03

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-518

188.00

189.00

1.00

2.11

5

2.18

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-519

140.49

146.25

5.76

1.55

24

1.87

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-519

154.50

162.00

7.50

1.39

5

1.46

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-519

168.35

181.00

12.65

2.07

5

2.14

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-519

185.50

191.50

6.00

0.89

5

0.96

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-520

127.50

134.16

6.66

4.01

55

4.74

21C

PHASE 2

Including

131.00

132.05

1.05

12.95

170

15.22

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-520

142.80

148.52

5.72

2.27

291

6.16

21C

PHASE 2

Including

143.98

144.87

0.89

8.10

1785

31.90

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-521

119.26

123.40

4.14

3.70

89

4.88

21C

PHASE 2

Including

119.26

120.00

0.74

12.05

142

13.94

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-521

131.78

144.40

12.62

0.78

42

1.34

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-522

145.22

148.42

3.20

3.67

393

8.91

21C

PHASE 2

Including

146.49

147.00

0.51

11.90

2060

39.37

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-522

152.50

158.00

5.50

4.80

8

4.90

21C

PHASE 2

Including

156.00

157.00

1.00

15.50

<5

15.50

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-523

138.51

145.75

7.24

1.65

374

6.64

21C

PHASE 2

Including

138.51

139.25

0.74

3.87

1140

19.07

21C

PHASE 2

and

139.25

140.10

0.85

4.44

457

10.53

21C

PHASE 2

and

140.89

141.70

0.81

1.86

648

10.50

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-524

111.03

122.19

11.16

2.62

31

3.03

21C

PHASE 2

Including

114.00

115.50

1.50

13.10

21

13.38

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-524

129.20

142.92

13.72

1.12

95

2.38

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-524

153.09

157.00

3.91

3.96

10

4.09

21C

PHASE 2

Including

154.09

155.12

1.03

9.99

6

10.07

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-525

130.25

140.00

9.75

1.08

212

3.91

21C

PHASE 2

Including

134.00

135.00

1.00

1.51

1905

26.91

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-525

143.60

159.30

15.70

3.80

6

3.87

21C

PHASE 2

Including

145.00

146.50

1.50

14.75

5

14.82

21C

PHASE 2

and

146.50

147.20

0.70

11.70

15

11.90

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-526

143.25

149.00

5.75

1.41

156

3.49

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-527

127.38

142.25

14.87

1.25

35

1.71

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-527

146.72

160.00

13.28

4.77

8

4.88

21C

PHASE 2

Including

149.00

150.05

1.05

10.55

10

10.68

21C

PHASE 2

and

150.05

151.35

1.30

12.10

8

12.21

21C

PHASE 2

and

159.00

160.00

1.00

16.20

19

16.45

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-528

137.50

143.00

5.50

0.35

36

0.83

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-528

147.00

148.00

1.00

1.40

5

1.47

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-529

139.00

143.63

4.63

1.22

14

1.40

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-529

150.90

169.00

18.10

1.65

5

1.72

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-529

173.50

176.50

3.00

1.21

5

1.28

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-530

133.00

134.40

1.40

0.79

5

0.86

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-530

142.00

146.50

4.50

0.76

8

0.86

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-530

151.75

169.50

17.75

0.91

5

0.98

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-530

175.50

178.50

3.00

0.96

7

1.05

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-531

136.16

140.24

4.08

0.70

37

1.19

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-531

154.43

156.29

1.86

0.85

5

0.91

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-531

163.50

175.50

12.00

1.52

5

1.58

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-532

137.80

142.50

4.70

1.33

5

1.40

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-533

135.22

142.90

7.68

0.62

12

0.78

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-533

153.50

180.00

26.50

1.02

5

1.09

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-534

133.22

135.50

2.28

0.59

59

1.37

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-534

150.50

177.50

27.00

1.03

5

1.10

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-535

133.30

134.50

1.20

0.27

77

1.30

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-535

139.07

141.15

2.08

0.50

11

0.65

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-535

152.00

165.50

13.50

0.92

5

0.99

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-535

169.50

175.00

5.50

1.34

5

1.41

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-536

133.00

138.82

5.82

1.63

58

2.39

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-536

148.00

170.50

22.50

1.45

5

1.52

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-536

175.00

178.00

3.00

0.84

5

0.90

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-537

132.20

138.00

5.80

0.48

121

2.10

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-537

146.00

173.00

27.00

1.64

6

1.71

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-539

125.57

137.00

11.43

0.64

7

0.73

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-539

150.50

155.00

4.50

2.15

5

2.22

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-540

122.00

129.00

7.00

0.66

5

0.73

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-540

134.00

135.50

1.50

0.78

5

0.85

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-540

147.50

170.00

22.50

1.49

5

1.56

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-541

223.50

234.00

10.50

2.29

39

2.81

21C

PHASE 2

Including

224.61

225.41

0.80

14.40

42

14.96

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-542

170.47

176.00

5.53

0.33

119

1.91

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-543

158.00

161.52

3.52

0.60

137

2.42

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-543

171.73

176.20

4.47

0.38

29

0.77

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-543

183.72

187.50

3.78

1.05

5

1.11

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-543

207.00

221.00

14.00

1.36

22

1.65

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-543

226.50

229.00

2.50

0.90

6

0.98

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-544

183.00

186.50

3.50

7.94

5

8.01

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-544

210.50

224.00

13.50

1.15

9

1.27

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-545

180.00

188.33

8.33

3.38

5

3.44

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-545

211.90

225.00

13.10

0.86

10

0.99

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-545

231.50

233.80

2.30

0.90

5

0.97

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-546

111.00

118.95

7.95

1.20

25

1.53

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-546

124.35

125.60

1.25

1.46

20

1.73

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-547

112.37

122.11

9.74

7.64

191

10.18

21B

PHASE 2

Including

114.25

115.00

0.75

6.70

429

12.42

21B

PHASE 2

and

118.39

118.97

0.58

17.95

1025

31.62

21B

PHASE 2

and

121.04

122.11

1.07

23.50

131

25.25

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-548

104.50

112.56

8.06

1.41

52

2.10

21B

PHASE 2

Including

106.16

106.66

0.50

2.94

568

10.51

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-549

104.50

108.41

3.91

2.71

28

3.08

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-549

112.87

118.30

5.43

1.66

43

2.23

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-550

107.00

109.00

2.00

0.39

44

0.98

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-551

109.40

120.27

10.87

2.04

163

4.22

21B

PHASE 2

Including

110.25

110.75

0.50

5.82

2660

41.29

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-552

101.00

116.85

15.85

1.60

120

3.19

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-554

146.25

163.04

16.79

0.77

57

1.53

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-554

193.50

197.00

3.50

1.82

7

1.91

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-554

201.00

202.78

1.78

0.77

5

0.84

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-555

148.80

153.95

5.15

0.70

10

0.83

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-555

162.00

167.80

5.80

0.94

5

1.00

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-555

195.25

209.20

13.95

3.09

16

3.30

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-556

137.00

141.00

4.00

2.44

18

2.68

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-556

145.70

172.00

26.30

2.77

23

3.08

21B

PHASE 2

Including

145.70

147.00

1.30

9.44

153

11.48

21B

PHASE 2

and

161.50

162.50

1.00

11.60

47

12.23

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-557

133.19

146.00

12.81

0.81

41

1.36

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-557

151.09

152.50

1.41

0.59

8

0.70

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-557

158.63

185.00

26.37

1.60

23

1.90

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-558

132.60

147.00

14.40

2.56

12

2.73

21B

PHASE 2

Including

134.16

134.72

0.56

19.20

44

19.79

21B

PHASE 2

and

134.72

135.28

0.56

15.55

7

15.64

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-558

159.96

161.42

1.46

0.71

17

0.94

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-558

172.00

186.00

14.00

0.90

6

0.98

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-559

134.00

137.85

3.85

3.57

12

3.73

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-559

142.00

145.00

3.00

2.02

50

2.68

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-559

157.00

171.00

14.00

2.47

10

2.60

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-560

133.56

140.80

7.24

0.81

109

2.26

21B

PHASE 2

Including

138.24

139.50

1.26

2.32

587

10.15

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-560

153.50

155.00

1.50

0.63

5

0.70

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-560

160.00

171.50

11.50

1.75

17

1.98

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-560

185.00

189.00

4.00

4.40

60

5.20

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-562

137.50

141.92

4.42

2.05

30

2.44

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-562

149.95

166.50

16.55

2.18

19

2.43

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-563

137.57

140.18

2.61

4.13

689

13.32

21B

PHASE 2

Including

138.50

139.50

1.00

6.09

1745

29.36

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-563

144.20

167.00

22.80

4.73

67

5.63

21B

PHASE 2

Including

144.20

145.27

1.07

22.40

286

26.21

21B

PHASE 2

and

145.27

146.25

0.98

23.20

918

35.44

21B

PHASE 2

and

146.25

147.25

1.00

12.05

84

13.17

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-564

139.82

147.00

7.18

0.75

6

0.84

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-564

154.50

165.00

10.50

2.29

10

2.43

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-565

134.50

137.00

2.50

12.41

24

12.74

21B

PHASE 2

Including

136.08

137.00

0.92

27.50

10

27.63

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-565

140.50

164.50

24.00

0.75

7

0.84

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-565

169.00

185.50

16.50

2.19

10

2.33

21B

PHASE 2

Including

170.50

172.00

1.50

9.70

23

10.01

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-566

136.50

138.49

1.99

1.06

17

1.29

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-566

141.68

164.00

22.32

1.53

40

2.05

21B

PHASE 2

Including

141.68

142.40

0.72

1.24

863

12.75

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-571

149.00

150.75

1.75

9.61

322

13.91

21C

PHASE 2

Including

149.94

150.75

0.81

14.40

549

21.72

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-571

154.00

157.32

3.32

0.87

54

1.58

21C

PHASE 2

Including

168.15

169.00

0.85

7.01

2200

36.34

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-573

158.60

165.00

6.40

2.57

7

2.67

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-573

169.10

171.50

2.40

0.80

7

0.89

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-573

194.00

198.50

4.50

1.40

7

1.49

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-574

132.00

137.00

5.00

1.11

5

1.17

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-574

151.43

155.00

3.57

1.17

5

1.23

21C

PHASE 1

SK-20-578

134.20

136.55

2.35

5.34

222

8.31

21C

PHASE 2

Including

134.20

134.70

0.50

5.86

916

18.07

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-578

148.60

155.80

7.20

0.60

577

8.30

21C

PHASE 2

Including

152.00

153.00

1.00

0.82

908

12.93

21C

PHASE 2

and

154.00

155.00

1.00

0.52

864

12.04

21C

PHASE 2

and

155.00

155.80

0.80

1.03

953

13.74

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-578

168.20

179.70

11.50

6.89

33

7.33

21C

PHASE 2

Including

168.20

169.00

0.80

8.64

138

10.48

21C

PHASE 2

and

175.00

176.50

1.50

9.88

9

10.00

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-578

184.00

202.00

18.00

1.23

57

1.99

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-579

126.55

129.70

3.15

2.75

558

10.19

21C

PHASE 2

Including

127.30

128.20

0.90

4.31

658

13.08

21C

PHASE 2

and

128.20

129.20

1.00

3.14

958

15.91

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-579

141.40

191.00

49.60

7.17

146

9.12

21C

PHASE 2

Including

142.45

143.00

0.55

4.98

561

12.46

21C

PHASE 2

and

151.10

152.50

1.40

1.19

755

11.26

21C

PHASE 2

and

159.50

161.50

2.00

133.00

584

140.79

21C

PHASE 2

and

173.35

175.00

1.65

12.65

14

12.84

21C

PHASE 2

and

184.70

185.50

0.80

3.92

1770

27.52

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-579

209.50

215.00

5.50

1.41

5

1.47

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-582

128.21

132.00

3.79

0.93

22

1.23

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-582

146.00

168.50

22.50

3.66

5

3.72

21C

PHASE 2

Including

156.50

158.00

1.50

14.25

<5

14.25

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-582

180.50

185.00

4.50

1.86

5

1.92

21C

PHASE 2

SK-20-583

106.50

108.53

2.03

2.03

5

2.10

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-583

112.05

119.50

7.45

0.59

72

1.56

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-583

128.50

140.75

12.25

1.95

32

2.37

21B

PHASE 2

Including

139.00

139.95

0.95

8.63

204

11.35

21B

PHASE 2

SK-20-584

108.69

130.80

22.11

5.69

151

7.70

21B

PHASE 2

Including

110.10

111.00

0.90

44.70

167

46.93

21B

PHASE 2

and

111.82

112.50

0.68

11.05

35

11.52

21B

PHASE 2

and

112.50

113.25

0.75

17.90

396

23.18

21B

PHASE 2

and

114.09

114.74

0.65

9.89

1310

27.36

21B

PHASE 2

and

126.62

127.68

1.06

23.00

309

27.12

21B

PHASE 2

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-20-492

9,877.6

10,535.5

986.3

205.0

85.0

-79.1

SK-20-493

9,877.6

10,535.5

986.8

191.0

135.3

-85.2

SK-20-495

9,877.6

10,535.5

986.8

191.0

160.0

-79.4

SK-20-496

9,877.6

10,535.5

985.8

187.0

260.2

-88.3

SK-20-508

9,738.1

10,633.7

923.6

156.5

97.1

-85.7

SK-20-509

9,738.1

10,633.7

923.7

227.0

97.1

-81.0

SK-20-510

9,738.1

10,633.7

923.3

170.0

97.2

-76.5

SK-20-511

9,757.3

10,703.6

909.9

195.0

88.2

-63.1

SK-20-512

9,757.3

10,703.6

905.3

190.0

88.2

-58.7

SK-20-513

9,757.3

10,703.6

912.2

198.0

92.0

-69.1

SK-20-514

9,757.3

10,703.6

911.9

190.0

100.0

-62.0

SK-20-515

9,757.3

10,703.6

911.5

198.0

99.9

-70.8

SK-20-516

9,757.3

10,703.6

911.0

195.0

100.3

-74.7

SK-20-517

9,757.3

10,703.6

910.4

195.0

104.2

-68.3

SK-20-518

9,757.3

10,703.6

912.5

190.0

108.3

-65.0

SK-20-519

9,757.3

10,703.6

910.8

195.0

108.1

-73.4

SK-20-520

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,015.1

157.0

100.2

-70.0

SK-20-521

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,015.1

148.0

106.3

-78.0

SK-20-522

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,014.7

158.0

129.2

-62.1

SK-20-523

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,014.6

152.0

130.2

-67.0

SK-20-524

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,015.1

157.0

130.1

-73.2

SK-20-525

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,015.3

161.0

130.3

-78.9

SK-20-526

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,014.2

155.0

140.2

-64.0

SK-20-527

9,754.1

10,252.5

1,014.9

160.0

149.8

-80.4

SK-20-528

9,755.3

10,753.6

893.6

148.0

61.1

-73.1

SK-20-529

9,755.3

10,753.6

894.3

185.0

76.2

-67.0

SK-20-530

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.7

182.0

76.0

-70.1

SK-20-531

9,755.3

10,753.6

896.1

185.0

80.2

-62.0

SK-20-532

9,755.3

10,753.6

898.9

147.0

84.0

-80.2

SK-20-533

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.3

180.0

84.1

-74.0

SK-20-534

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.6

180.5

89.0

-65.0

SK-20-535

9,755.3

10,753.6

893.2

180.0

89.8

-70.5

SK-20-536

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.2

185.0

102.1

-74.1

SK-20-537

9,755.3

10,753.6

895.8

180.4

105.2

-69.0

SK-20-539

9,755.3

10,753.6

893.5

155.0

120.0

-78.7

SK-20-540

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.7

170.0

120.1

-74.9

SK-20-541

9,797.8

10,458.7

1,002.5

254.0

90.1

-88.1

SK-20-542

9,797.8

10,458.7

1,004.7

176.0

90.5

-83.8

SK-20-543

9,797.8

10,458.7

1,005.3

245.0

173.4

-87.2

SK-20-544

9,797.8

10,458.7

1,005.3

245.0

173.4

-84.0

SK-20-545

9,797.8

10,458.7

1,005.3

242.0

173.2

-81.1

SK-20-546

9,838.8

10,794.7

902.5

125.6

43.2

-72.0

SK-20-547

9,838.8

10,794.7

904.2

125.0

43.0

-77.1

SK-20-548

9,838.8

10,794.7

904.9

123.0

45.0

-50.9

SK-20-549

9,838.8

10,794.7

905.9

120.5

50.0

-55.8

SK-20-550

9,838.8

10,794.7

903.1

120.0

57.6

-67.0

SK-20-551

9,838.8

10,794.7

903.7

121.0

57.9

-60.2

SK-20-552

9,838.8

10,794.7

905.7

121.0

61.0

-55.9

SK-20-554

9,809.4

10,565.9

959.4

210.5

140.3

-81.0

SK-20-555

9,809.4

10,565.9

959.8

226.0

159.0

-83.0

SK-20-556

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,012.3

176.0

115.0

-77.0

SK-20-557

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,011.8

190.0

115.3

-63.1

SK-20-558

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,011.7

195.0

120.3

-58.9

SK-20-559

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.7

171.0

120.1

-70.1

SK-20-560

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.3

193.0

125.1

-65.0

SK-20-562

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.9

171.0

135.8

-73.2

SK-20-563

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.7

180.0

136.1

-76.9

SK-20-564

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.3

175.0

136.2

-64.1

SK-20-565

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,010.7

190.0

136.3

-58.9

SK-20-566

9,866.5

10,440.1

1,011.2

175.0

145.1

-68.2

SK-20-571

9,740.2

10,301.5

1,014.2

169.0

345.0

-81.1

SK-20-573

9,809.4

10,565.9

958.1

210.0

115.9

-81.9

SK-20-574

9,755.3

10,753.6

892.6

155.0

120.2

-79.2

SK-20-578

9,761.4

10,289.0

1,019.2

220.0

180.1

-88.0

SK-20-579

9,761.4

10,289.0

1,019.5

215.0

180.1

-84.0

SK-20-582

9,755.3

10,753.6

891.9

185.0

111.9

-71.8

SK-20-583

9,886.9

10,361.8

1,013.5

149.0

102.0

-72.4

SK-20-584

9,886.9

10,361.8

1,013.5

135.0

150.0

-75.8

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624758/Skeena-Intersects-Thick-Intercept-Grading-912-gt-AuEq-over-4960-metres-within-the-21C-Zone-Development-Buffer-at-Eskay-Creek

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
