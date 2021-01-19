Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects Thick Intercept Grading 9.12 g/t AuEq over 49.60 metres within the 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 1 and Phase 2 combined campaigns of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are now active at the Project performing near-mine exploration. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights 21B and 21C Zones
- 3.18 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag (3.54 g/t AuEq) over 40.50 m (SK-20-492)
- 4.67 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag (5.14 g/t AuEq) over 21.50 m (SK-20-493)
- 4.73 g/t Au, 67 g/t Ag (5.63 g/t AuEq) over 22.80 m (SK-20-563)
- 5.69 g/t Au, 151 g/t Ag (7.70 g/t AuEq) over 22.11 m (SK-20-584)
- 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579)
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
Thick High-Grade Intersection within 21C Zone Development Buffer
The completed Phase 2 infill program was designed to convert Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured categories; results are encouraging and continue to demonstrate the high tenor of the proposed Eskay Creek open-pit mine. Most notably, the intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m in the 21C Zone (SK-20-579) is within the 25 m "development buffer" around historic workings that Skeena was previously restricted from drilling. Mineralization here is hosted largely in footwall rhyolite flows and breccias with a short interval of lessor grade contained within the hanging wall Contact Mudstone. The drill hole pierced historical backfilled workings (at 158.00-159.50 m) which was incorporated as zero grade dilution within the reporting of the length-weighted composite, above.
Approximately 200 m to the east in the 21B Zone, unexpected remnant mineralization, left by the previous operator, was intersected in the Contact Mudstone in the immediate hanging wall to a backfilled stope as demonstrated by 13.32 g/t AuEq over 2.61 m (SK-20-563). In the footwall to the same stope, additional high-grade was expected in the rhyolite and was confirmed by a thick intersection grading 5.63 g/t AuEq over 22.80 m. This corroborates the existing rhyolite-hosted inferred resources.
Overall, the incoming results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Core Length
(m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
AuEq (g/t)
Zone
Phase
SK-20-492
142.00
182.50
40.50
3.18
27
3.54
21B
PHASE 2
Including
143.24
144.00
0.76
8.89
214
11.74
21B
PHASE 2
and
144.00
145.00
1.00
11.10
229
14.15
21B
PHASE 2
and
160.50
162.00
1.50
11.45
10
11.58
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-493
146.00
167.50
21.50
4.67
35
5.14
21B
PHASE 2
Including
149.15
150.10
0.95
12.10
224
15.09
21B
PHASE 2
and
152.00
152.60
0.60
11.35
90
12.55
21B
PHASE 2
and
152.60
153.29
0.69
10.05
76
11.06
21B
PHASE 2
and
153.29
154.17
0.88
21.50
110
22.97
21B
PHASE 2
and
154.17
155.00
0.83
13.95
42
14.51
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-493
174.00
179.89
5.89
1.21
8
1.31
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-495
146.00
147.00
1.00
2.35
45
2.95
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-495
152.50
165.00
12.50
2.79
6
2.87
21B
PHASE 2
Including
157.00
158.50
1.50
12.05
<5
12.05
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-495
174.00
182.00
8.00
1.14
6
1.22
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-496
159.75
162.50
2.75
2.00
7
2.09
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-496
169.50
177.50
8.00
2.81
6
2.89
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-508
142.25
144.14
1.89
3.31
162
5.47
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-508
149.02
150.07
1.05
0.74
5
0.81
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-508
153.57
156.50
2.93
0.87
7
0.95
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-509
138.51
141.94
3.43
1.20
273
4.85
21C
PHASE 2
Including
140.14
140.94
0.80
1.87
651
10.55
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-509
146.00
156.50
10.50
0.94
5
1.01
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-509
162.65
165.00
2.35
1.44
5
1.51
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-509
185.00
189.44
4.44
0.73
5
0.80
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-509
194.00
200.00
6.00
5.90
44
6.48
21C
PHASE 2
Including
196.50
197.34
0.84
19.35
108
20.79
21C
PHASE 2
and
197.34
198.50
1.16
13.05
131
14.80
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-510
95.78
97.00
1.22
0.59
9
0.71
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-510
136.00
160.50
24.50
1.39
95
2.66
21C
PHASE 2
Including
140.00
140.64
0.64
4.25
2130
32.65
21C
PHASE 2
and
140.64
141.27
0.63
3.73
553
11.10
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-511
139.31
144.50
5.19
1.54
13
1.71
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-511
149.33
152.00
2.67
0.89
8
0.99
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-511
155.05
159.50
4.45
0.74
5
0.81
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-511
164.00
168.50
4.50
1.37
5
1.43
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-511
173.00
181.00
8.00
1.71
5
1.78
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-512
129.50
131.00
1.50
0.81
5
0.88
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-512
139.50
141.00
1.50
0.26
75
1.26
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-512
147.00
148.50
1.50
0.57
10
0.70
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-512
162.50
179.00
16.50
1.73
5
1.80
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-513
135.20
142.30
7.10
2.51
92
3.74
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-513
150.60
161.00
10.40
2.64
5
2.70
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-513
165.50
182.50
17.00
2.52
5
2.58
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-514
143.00
147.00
4.00
0.73
6
0.81
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-514
152.00
153.02
1.02
0.69
6
0.77
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-514
157.00
160.00
3.00
1.03
5
1.10
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-514
168.50
174.50
6.00
0.97
5
1.03
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-514
179.00
180.50
1.50
1.81
5
1.88
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-514
187.00
188.50
1.50
0.72
5
0.79
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-515
139.14
143.85
4.71
9.35
13
9.53
21C
PHASE 1
Including
139.14
140.00
0.86
41.30
15
41.50
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-515
154.50
162.00
7.50
0.92
5
0.98
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-515
167.91
183.50
15.59
2.97
5
3.03
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-515
192.50
196.75
4.25
0.64
5
0.71
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-516
149.07
164.00
14.93
1.78
6
1.85
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-516
170.00
191.50
21.50
1.52
5
1.59
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-517
139.75
144.97
5.22
4.23
56
4.98
21C
PHASE 1
Including
139.75
140.33
0.58
16.80
133
18.57
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-517
151.65
154.00
2.35
1.23
5
1.29
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-517
163.80
181.00
17.20
2.01
6
2.10
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-518
139.12
145.55
6.43
5.63
80
6.69
21C
PHASE 2
Including
141.00
142.00
1.00
11.40
202
14.09
21C
PHASE 2
and
142.00
143.00
1.00
12.20
103
13.57
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-518
151.32
153.75
2.43
0.90
7
1.00
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-518
168.00
175.00
7.00
3.24
5
3.31
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-518
182.00
183.00
1.00
0.96
5
1.03
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-518
188.00
189.00
1.00
2.11
5
2.18
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-519
140.49
146.25
5.76
1.55
24
1.87
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-519
154.50
162.00
7.50
1.39
5
1.46
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-519
168.35
181.00
12.65
2.07
5
2.14
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-519
185.50
191.50
6.00
0.89
5
0.96
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-520
127.50
134.16
6.66
4.01
55
4.74
21C
PHASE 2
Including
131.00
132.05
1.05
12.95
170
15.22
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-520
142.80
148.52
5.72
2.27
291
6.16
21C
PHASE 2
Including
143.98
144.87
0.89
8.10
1785
31.90
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-521
119.26
123.40
4.14
3.70
89
4.88
21C
PHASE 2
Including
119.26
120.00
0.74
12.05
142
13.94
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-521
131.78
144.40
12.62
0.78
42
1.34
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-522
145.22
148.42
3.20
3.67
393
8.91
21C
PHASE 2
Including
146.49
147.00
0.51
11.90
2060
39.37
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-522
152.50
158.00
5.50
4.80
8
4.90
21C
PHASE 2
Including
156.00
157.00
1.00
15.50
<5
15.50
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-523
138.51
145.75
7.24
1.65
374
6.64
21C
PHASE 2
Including
138.51
139.25
0.74
3.87
1140
19.07
21C
PHASE 2
and
139.25
140.10
0.85
4.44
457
10.53
21C
PHASE 2
and
140.89
141.70
0.81
1.86
648
10.50
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-524
111.03
122.19
11.16
2.62
31
3.03
21C
PHASE 2
Including
114.00
115.50
1.50
13.10
21
13.38
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-524
129.20
142.92
13.72
1.12
95
2.38
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-524
153.09
157.00
3.91
3.96
10
4.09
21C
PHASE 2
Including
154.09
155.12
1.03
9.99
6
10.07
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-525
130.25
140.00
9.75
1.08
212
3.91
21C
PHASE 2
Including
134.00
135.00
1.00
1.51
1905
26.91
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-525
143.60
159.30
15.70
3.80
6
3.87
21C
PHASE 2
Including
145.00
146.50
1.50
14.75
5
14.82
21C
PHASE 2
and
146.50
147.20
0.70
11.70
15
11.90
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-526
143.25
149.00
5.75
1.41
156
3.49
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-527
127.38
142.25
14.87
1.25
35
1.71
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-527
146.72
160.00
13.28
4.77
8
4.88
21C
PHASE 2
Including
149.00
150.05
1.05
10.55
10
10.68
21C
PHASE 2
and
150.05
151.35
1.30
12.10
8
12.21
21C
PHASE 2
and
159.00
160.00
1.00
16.20
19
16.45
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-528
137.50
143.00
5.50
0.35
36
0.83
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-528
147.00
148.00
1.00
1.40
5
1.47
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-529
139.00
143.63
4.63
1.22
14
1.40
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-529
150.90
169.00
18.10
1.65
5
1.72
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-529
173.50
176.50
3.00
1.21
5
1.28
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-530
133.00
134.40
1.40
0.79
5
0.86
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-530
142.00
146.50
4.50
0.76
8
0.86
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-530
151.75
169.50
17.75
0.91
5
0.98
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-530
175.50
178.50
3.00
0.96
7
1.05
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-531
136.16
140.24
4.08
0.70
37
1.19
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-531
154.43
156.29
1.86
0.85
5
0.91
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-531
163.50
175.50
12.00
1.52
5
1.58
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-532
137.80
142.50
4.70
1.33
5
1.40
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-533
135.22
142.90
7.68
0.62
12
0.78
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-533
153.50
180.00
26.50
1.02
5
1.09
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-534
133.22
135.50
2.28
0.59
59
1.37
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-534
150.50
177.50
27.00
1.03
5
1.10
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-535
133.30
134.50
1.20
0.27
77
1.30
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-535
139.07
141.15
2.08
0.50
11
0.65
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-535
152.00
165.50
13.50
0.92
5
0.99
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-535
169.50
175.00
5.50
1.34
5
1.41
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-536
133.00
138.82
5.82
1.63
58
2.39
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-536
148.00
170.50
22.50
1.45
5
1.52
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-536
175.00
178.00
3.00
0.84
5
0.90
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-537
132.20
138.00
5.80
0.48
121
2.10
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-537
146.00
173.00
27.00
1.64
6
1.71
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-539
125.57
137.00
11.43
0.64
7
0.73
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-539
150.50
155.00
4.50
2.15
5
2.22
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-540
122.00
129.00
7.00
0.66
5
0.73
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-540
134.00
135.50
1.50
0.78
5
0.85
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-540
147.50
170.00
22.50
1.49
5
1.56
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-541
223.50
234.00
10.50
2.29
39
2.81
21C
PHASE 2
Including
224.61
225.41
0.80
14.40
42
14.96
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-542
170.47
176.00
5.53
0.33
119
1.91
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-543
158.00
161.52
3.52
0.60
137
2.42
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-543
171.73
176.20
4.47
0.38
29
0.77
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-543
183.72
187.50
3.78
1.05
5
1.11
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-543
207.00
221.00
14.00
1.36
22
1.65
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-543
226.50
229.00
2.50
0.90
6
0.98
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-544
183.00
186.50
3.50
7.94
5
8.01
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-544
210.50
224.00
13.50
1.15
9
1.27
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-545
180.00
188.33
8.33
3.38
5
3.44
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-545
211.90
225.00
13.10
0.86
10
0.99
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-545
231.50
233.80
2.30
0.90
5
0.97
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-546
111.00
118.95
7.95
1.20
25
1.53
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-546
124.35
125.60
1.25
1.46
20
1.73
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-547
112.37
122.11
9.74
7.64
191
10.18
21B
PHASE 2
Including
114.25
115.00
0.75
6.70
429
12.42
21B
PHASE 2
and
118.39
118.97
0.58
17.95
1025
31.62
21B
PHASE 2
and
121.04
122.11
1.07
23.50
131
25.25
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-548
104.50
112.56
8.06
1.41
52
2.10
21B
PHASE 2
Including
106.16
106.66
0.50
2.94
568
10.51
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-549
104.50
108.41
3.91
2.71
28
3.08
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-549
112.87
118.30
5.43
1.66
43
2.23
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-550
107.00
109.00
2.00
0.39
44
0.98
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-551
109.40
120.27
10.87
2.04
163
4.22
21B
PHASE 2
Including
110.25
110.75
0.50
5.82
2660
41.29
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-552
101.00
116.85
15.85
1.60
120
3.19
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-554
146.25
163.04
16.79
0.77
57
1.53
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-554
193.50
197.00
3.50
1.82
7
1.91
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-554
201.00
202.78
1.78
0.77
5
0.84
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-555
148.80
153.95
5.15
0.70
10
0.83
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-555
162.00
167.80
5.80
0.94
5
1.00
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-555
195.25
209.20
13.95
3.09
16
3.30
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-556
137.00
141.00
4.00
2.44
18
2.68
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-556
145.70
172.00
26.30
2.77
23
3.08
21B
PHASE 2
Including
145.70
147.00
1.30
9.44
153
11.48
21B
PHASE 2
and
161.50
162.50
1.00
11.60
47
12.23
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-557
133.19
146.00
12.81
0.81
41
1.36
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-557
151.09
152.50
1.41
0.59
8
0.70
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-557
158.63
185.00
26.37
1.60
23
1.90
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-558
132.60
147.00
14.40
2.56
12
2.73
21B
PHASE 2
Including
134.16
134.72
0.56
19.20
44
19.79
21B
PHASE 2
and
134.72
135.28
0.56
15.55
7
15.64
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-558
159.96
161.42
1.46
0.71
17
0.94
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-558
172.00
186.00
14.00
0.90
6
0.98
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-559
134.00
137.85
3.85
3.57
12
3.73
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-559
142.00
145.00
3.00
2.02
50
2.68
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-559
157.00
171.00
14.00
2.47
10
2.60
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-560
133.56
140.80
7.24
0.81
109
2.26
21B
PHASE 2
Including
138.24
139.50
1.26
2.32
587
10.15
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-560
153.50
155.00
1.50
0.63
5
0.70
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-560
160.00
171.50
11.50
1.75
17
1.98
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-560
185.00
189.00
4.00
4.40
60
5.20
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-562
137.50
141.92
4.42
2.05
30
2.44
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-562
149.95
166.50
16.55
2.18
19
2.43
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-563
137.57
140.18
2.61
4.13
689
13.32
21B
PHASE 2
Including
138.50
139.50
1.00
6.09
1745
29.36
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-563
144.20
167.00
22.80
4.73
67
5.63
21B
PHASE 2
Including
144.20
145.27
1.07
22.40
286
26.21
21B
PHASE 2
and
145.27
146.25
0.98
23.20
918
35.44
21B
PHASE 2
and
146.25
147.25
1.00
12.05
84
13.17
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-564
139.82
147.00
7.18
0.75
6
0.84
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-564
154.50
165.00
10.50
2.29
10
2.43
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-565
134.50
137.00
2.50
12.41
24
12.74
21B
PHASE 2
Including
136.08
137.00
0.92
27.50
10
27.63
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-565
140.50
164.50
24.00
0.75
7
0.84
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-565
169.00
185.50
16.50
2.19
10
2.33
21B
PHASE 2
Including
170.50
172.00
1.50
9.70
23
10.01
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-566
136.50
138.49
1.99
1.06
17
1.29
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-566
141.68
164.00
22.32
1.53
40
2.05
21B
PHASE 2
Including
141.68
142.40
0.72
1.24
863
12.75
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-571
149.00
150.75
1.75
9.61
322
13.91
21C
PHASE 2
Including
149.94
150.75
0.81
14.40
549
21.72
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-571
154.00
157.32
3.32
0.87
54
1.58
21C
PHASE 2
Including
168.15
169.00
0.85
7.01
2200
36.34
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-573
158.60
165.00
6.40
2.57
7
2.67
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-573
169.10
171.50
2.40
0.80
7
0.89
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-573
194.00
198.50
4.50
1.40
7
1.49
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-574
132.00
137.00
5.00
1.11
5
1.17
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-574
151.43
155.00
3.57
1.17
5
1.23
21C
PHASE 1
SK-20-578
134.20
136.55
2.35
5.34
222
8.31
21C
PHASE 2
Including
134.20
134.70
0.50
5.86
916
18.07
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-578
148.60
155.80
7.20
0.60
577
8.30
21C
PHASE 2
Including
152.00
153.00
1.00
0.82
908
12.93
21C
PHASE 2
and
154.00
155.00
1.00
0.52
864
12.04
21C
PHASE 2
and
155.00
155.80
0.80
1.03
953
13.74
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-578
168.20
179.70
11.50
6.89
33
7.33
21C
PHASE 2
Including
168.20
169.00
0.80
8.64
138
10.48
21C
PHASE 2
and
175.00
176.50
1.50
9.88
9
10.00
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-578
184.00
202.00
18.00
1.23
57
1.99
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-579
126.55
129.70
3.15
2.75
558
10.19
21C
PHASE 2
Including
127.30
128.20
0.90
4.31
658
13.08
21C
PHASE 2
and
128.20
129.20
1.00
3.14
958
15.91
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-579
141.40
191.00
49.60
7.17
146
9.12
21C
PHASE 2
Including
142.45
143.00
0.55
4.98
561
12.46
21C
PHASE 2
and
151.10
152.50
1.40
1.19
755
11.26
21C
PHASE 2
and
159.50
161.50
2.00
133.00
584
140.79
21C
PHASE 2
and
173.35
175.00
1.65
12.65
14
12.84
21C
PHASE 2
and
184.70
185.50
0.80
3.92
1770
27.52
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-579
209.50
215.00
5.50
1.41
5
1.47
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-582
128.21
132.00
3.79
0.93
22
1.23
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-582
146.00
168.50
22.50
3.66
5
3.72
21C
PHASE 2
Including
156.50
158.00
1.50
14.25
<5
14.25
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-582
180.50
185.00
4.50
1.86
5
1.92
21C
PHASE 2
SK-20-583
106.50
108.53
2.03
2.03
5
2.10
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-583
112.05
119.50
7.45
0.59
72
1.56
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-583
128.50
140.75
12.25
1.95
32
2.37
21B
PHASE 2
Including
139.00
139.95
0.95
8.63
204
11.35
21B
PHASE 2
SK-20-584
108.69
130.80
22.11
5.69
151
7.70
21B
PHASE 2
Including
110.10
111.00
0.90
44.70
167
46.93
21B
PHASE 2
and
111.82
112.50
0.68
11.05
35
11.52
21B
PHASE 2
and
112.50
113.25
0.75
17.90
396
23.18
21B
PHASE 2
and
114.09
114.74
0.65
9.89
1310
27.36
21B
PHASE 2
and
126.62
127.68
1.06
23.00
309
27.12
21B
PHASE 2
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:
Hole-ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation (m)
Length (m)
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
SK-20-492
9,877.6
10,535.5
986.3
205.0
85.0
-79.1
SK-20-493
9,877.6
10,535.5
986.8
191.0
135.3
-85.2
SK-20-495
9,877.6
10,535.5
986.8
191.0
160.0
-79.4
SK-20-496
9,877.6
10,535.5
985.8
187.0
260.2
-88.3
SK-20-508
9,738.1
10,633.7
923.6
156.5
97.1
-85.7
SK-20-509
9,738.1
10,633.7
923.7
227.0
97.1
-81.0
SK-20-510
9,738.1
10,633.7
923.3
170.0
97.2
-76.5
SK-20-511
9,757.3
10,703.6
909.9
195.0
88.2
-63.1
SK-20-512
9,757.3
10,703.6
905.3
190.0
88.2
-58.7
SK-20-513
9,757.3
10,703.6
912.2
198.0
92.0
-69.1
SK-20-514
9,757.3
10,703.6
911.9
190.0
100.0
-62.0
SK-20-515
9,757.3
10,703.6
911.5
198.0
99.9
-70.8
SK-20-516
9,757.3
10,703.6
911.0
195.0
100.3
-74.7
SK-20-517
9,757.3
10,703.6
910.4
195.0
104.2
-68.3
SK-20-518
9,757.3
10,703.6
912.5
190.0
108.3
-65.0
SK-20-519
9,757.3
10,703.6
910.8
195.0
108.1
-73.4
SK-20-520
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,015.1
157.0
100.2
-70.0
SK-20-521
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,015.1
148.0
106.3
-78.0
SK-20-522
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,014.7
158.0
129.2
-62.1
SK-20-523
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,014.6
152.0
130.2
-67.0
SK-20-524
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,015.1
157.0
130.1
-73.2
SK-20-525
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,015.3
161.0
130.3
-78.9
SK-20-526
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,014.2
155.0
140.2
-64.0
SK-20-527
9,754.1
10,252.5
1,014.9
160.0
149.8
-80.4
SK-20-528
9,755.3
10,753.6
893.6
148.0
61.1
-73.1
SK-20-529
9,755.3
10,753.6
894.3
185.0
76.2
-67.0
SK-20-530
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.7
182.0
76.0
-70.1
SK-20-531
9,755.3
10,753.6
896.1
185.0
80.2
-62.0
SK-20-532
9,755.3
10,753.6
898.9
147.0
84.0
-80.2
SK-20-533
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.3
180.0
84.1
-74.0
SK-20-534
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.6
180.5
89.0
-65.0
SK-20-535
9,755.3
10,753.6
893.2
180.0
89.8
-70.5
SK-20-536
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.2
185.0
102.1
-74.1
SK-20-537
9,755.3
10,753.6
895.8
180.4
105.2
-69.0
SK-20-539
9,755.3
10,753.6
893.5
155.0
120.0
-78.7
SK-20-540
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.7
170.0
120.1
-74.9
SK-20-541
9,797.8
10,458.7
1,002.5
254.0
90.1
-88.1
SK-20-542
9,797.8
10,458.7
1,004.7
176.0
90.5
-83.8
SK-20-543
9,797.8
10,458.7
1,005.3
245.0
173.4
-87.2
SK-20-544
9,797.8
10,458.7
1,005.3
245.0
173.4
-84.0
SK-20-545
9,797.8
10,458.7
1,005.3
242.0
173.2
-81.1
SK-20-546
9,838.8
10,794.7
902.5
125.6
43.2
-72.0
SK-20-547
9,838.8
10,794.7
904.2
125.0
43.0
-77.1
SK-20-548
9,838.8
10,794.7
904.9
123.0
45.0
-50.9
SK-20-549
9,838.8
10,794.7
905.9
120.5
50.0
-55.8
SK-20-550
9,838.8
10,794.7
903.1
120.0
57.6
-67.0
SK-20-551
9,838.8
10,794.7
903.7
121.0
57.9
-60.2
SK-20-552
9,838.8
10,794.7
905.7
121.0
61.0
-55.9
SK-20-554
9,809.4
10,565.9
959.4
210.5
140.3
-81.0
SK-20-555
9,809.4
10,565.9
959.8
226.0
159.0
-83.0
SK-20-556
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,012.3
176.0
115.0
-77.0
SK-20-557
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,011.8
190.0
115.3
-63.1
SK-20-558
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,011.7
195.0
120.3
-58.9
SK-20-559
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.7
171.0
120.1
-70.1
SK-20-560
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.3
193.0
125.1
-65.0
SK-20-562
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.9
171.0
135.8
-73.2
SK-20-563
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.7
180.0
136.1
-76.9
SK-20-564
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.3
175.0
136.2
-64.1
SK-20-565
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,010.7
190.0
136.3
-58.9
SK-20-566
9,866.5
10,440.1
1,011.2
175.0
145.1
-68.2
SK-20-571
9,740.2
10,301.5
1,014.2
169.0
345.0
-81.1
SK-20-573
9,809.4
10,565.9
958.1
210.0
115.9
-81.9
SK-20-574
9,755.3
10,753.6
892.6
155.0
120.2
-79.2
SK-20-578
9,761.4
10,289.0
1,019.2
220.0
180.1
-88.0
SK-20-579
9,761.4
10,289.0
1,019.5
215.0
180.1
-84.0
SK-20-582
9,755.3
10,753.6
891.9
185.0
111.9
-71.8
SK-20-583
9,886.9
10,361.8
1,013.5
149.0
102.0
-72.4
SK-20-584
9,886.9
10,361.8
1,013.5
135.0
150.0
-75.8
