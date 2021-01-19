All Seasons Communications: Safe Riding Starts With You

EAST LANSING, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Knowledge, consideration and preparation are three items snowmobilers should always have with them when they ride, says the American Council of Snowmobile Associations (ACSA).

"To ensure safe riding, snowmobilers need to be aware of the conditions and surroundings, never drink and drive, wear appropriate clothing and ride on open trails that are marked and groomed," says Scott Herzog, ACSA president and avid snowmobiler.

First time or seasoned riders can always benefit from a refresh on best practices and basic safety rules, Herzog believes and a good place to find that information is at www.saferiderssafetyawareness.org website.

The Safe Riders! Snowmobile Safety Awareness website provides essential and detailed materials pertaining to snowmobile safety in an easy-to-understand format. The site also includes short quizzes to help improve your knowledge about safe snowmobiling practices.

Back to basics-Familiarize yourself and newer riders with basic hand signals and considerate trail riding practices. "Riding with a strong knowledge of proper riding protocols and safety measures is the best way to ensure a safe, fun ride," Herzog said.

Properly prepare-Having the right gear can make all the difference if something unthinkable happens. Keep a first aid kit and rescue rope with you, leave an itinerary and wear the proper clothing when venturing out for a ride.

Ride right-Don't drink and ride, ever. When riding at night, be sure you don't 'over ride your headlights.' A snowmobile's headlights illuminate only about 200 feet in front of your snowmobile, so, if you're driving faster than 45 miles per hour, you're going so fast that you pass through the area lit by your headlights before you can safely stop.

"Snowmobile riding is a great way to spend time outdoors and the best way to enjoy it is to ride safe," Herzog said.

Visit www.saferiderssafetyawareness.org for more snowmobiling and safety information.

Contact:

Gretchen A. Monette

All Seasons Communications

Phone: 586-752-6381

Email: gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: All Seasons Communications

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624656/Safe-Riding-Starts-With-You