The contract is expected to increase Leveljump's revenues by 7-11%

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has secured contracts with a network of four hospitals, located in Southern Ontario.

CTS anticipates that the new client hospitals billings will increase the Company's revenues by approximately 7-11%.

CTS services will be predominately provided for emergency overnight services and focused on patients requiring CAT scans as well as other medical imaging scans.

The Company has employed more radiologists in order to accommodate each hospital's needs.

The onboarding of the new clients has already begun with IT integration and radiologist credentialing. CTS services are expected to commence during the first quarter of 2021.

"We are honoured to be selected as the provider of emergency teleradiology reporting for these hospitals," said Mitchell Geisler, CEO of Leveljump Healthcare Corp. "This contract will increase our client base, which will significantly increase our revenues and cash flow. Moving forward, we intend to continue growing our brand in order to establish ourselves as a leader in the teleradiology space in Canada."

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP.

Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer

info@leveljumphealthcare.com

(877) 722-6965

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72305