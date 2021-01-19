Tracker Ventures Corp.: Contakt World Announces Research, Development and Training (RDT) Division and Retention of Expert Grant Consultants FreeMind Group

Contakt World to Seek Recurring, Non-Dilutive Capital through Grants

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) today announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has launched its Research, Development, Training division (the "RDT division") to spearhead continued development of breakthrough public health and safety technologies by conducting university research and by seeking funding through non-dilutive grants.

The RDT division is expected to play a critical role in non-dilutive capital formation for Contakt World through recurring applications for grants bolstered by the expertise and scale of the FreeMind Group ("FreeMind"), which has successfully garnered over $1.5 billion USD in awards for its clients. FreeMind will assist Contakt World with strategy and frequent applications from agencies in the United States such as National Institutes of Health (NIH), Department of Defense (DoD), Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA), National Science Foundation (NSF) and through private foundations.

Through academic research partnerships, internal consultations, its engagement of FreeMind and internal and external training programs, the RDT division will support Contact World's goal to connect health agencies with their communities. Leveraging FreeMind's expertise, the RDT division is expected to fund commercial deployment of Contakt World solutions to under-resourced local health agencies, identify gaps that exist in public health agency technologies, improve existing solutions and develop new solutions that improve public health and safety for a mid- and post-pandemic world.

Key priorities for the RDT division include:

Establishing multiple academic research partnerships to create a pipeline of meaningful research to study vulnerable populations and disruptive innovation for public health. Initial research involving Contakt World commenced at the Sue and Bill Gross School of Nursing and University of California, Irvine in 2020, recently expanding to Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University (FranU) in Louisiana, and Augusta University in Georgia;

Developing grant programs that fund Contakt World to deploy its solutions in under-resourced health agencies, including but not limited to the approximately 2,000 local health agencies in the United States which presently serve populations of less than 50,000; and

Creating internal and external training and education modules to support deployment and enhance scalability of Contakt World's public health and safety technologies, including its contact tracing platform and community messaging solutions.

"The RDT division demonstrates Contakt World's commitment to health equity, serving vulnerable populations and innovation in public health, which has been historically under-resourced and underappreciated," said Riaz Ferdaus, PhD. MBBS, VP of Research, Contakt World. "We hope that our programs, which are specifically guided or driven by meaningful academic research and affiliations with leading associations like the National Association of County and City Health Officials, will improve contact tracing, trust in vaccines and health agency resources. With our recent retention of FreeMind, we hope to financially support our programs with non-dilutive capital through grants and further establish Contakt World as an industry leader in public health and safety."

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

