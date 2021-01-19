Vertex Inc.: Vertex Extends Relationship with Adobe as a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Program

Partnership and integrated tax software simplify tax compliance, creating seamless customer experience for customers

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 19, 2021(NASDAQ:VERX) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced that it is extending its relationship with Adobe as a Premier Partner in the Adobe Exchange Program. Vertex will continue to provide seamlessly integrated tax calculation functionality for Magento Commerce, part of Adobe Experience Cloud.

Vertex delivers a tax technology automation solution to Magento Commerce merchants that need to collect sales tax, as well as file and pay returns. The constant changes in rules and rates across jurisdictions, states, and products create a need for automated software to accurately calculate tax throughout the complete purchase lifecycle. Vertex is among a select number of partner technologies bundled into core Magento Commerce code in order to simplify the onboarding and maintenance process for merchants.

"As the omnichannel environment continues to increase in complexity, the demand for integrated tax solutions has become essential," said David DeStefano, president and CEO of Vertex. "We are honored to continue our long-term relationship with Adobe, enabling Magento Commerce customers to have confidence in their compliance for even the most complex tax scenarios, leaving them time to focus on more strategic business initiatives."

"Our partnership with Vertex enables our joint merchants to provide consumers with a seamless online shopping experience," said Nik Shroff, senior director, global technology partners at Adobe. "This means merchants using our platform have integrated access to the latest rates and rules to ensure more accurate and timely tax compliance."

Learn more about this enhanced partnership.

