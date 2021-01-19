Governing body confirms three-year partnership with Framework Sports & Marketing Ltd, the exclusive UK distributor of Slinger Bag

As part of deal, Framework will provide 20 Slinger Bags each year, discounts for LTA Members and an affiliate scheme for coaches who use and recommend the product

Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - The exclusive UK distributor of Slinger Bag (OTCQB: SLBG), Framework Sports & Marketing Ltd, has confirmed a three-year partnership with the LTA to enhance its drive to innovate across all aspects of tennis in the UK.

As part of the agreement, the national governing body for tennis in Great Britain will receive 20 bags for use across Performance and Coaching teams. The deal also includes discounts for LTA Members and an affiliate scheme for LTA accredited coaches who recommend the product.

Slinger Bag is a revolutionary, portable tennis ball launcher built into a standard trolley bag for tennis players of all abilities. Slinger Bag is easily transported and wheeled to the court, is highly versatile providing storage space for tennis rackets, shoes and accessories and is affordable at less than half the price of traditional ball machines.

Slinger Bag enables tennis players to get out on court to play at any time without the need to find a playing partner - whether that be at their club, local park, or in any other available open space.

Slinger Bag is currently available in 40 countries on every continent across the globe, and first became involved with British tennis as a sponsor of the Schroders Battle of the Brits tournament at the LTA's National Tennis Centre in June 2020.

Chris Pollard, LTA Head of Strategy & Innovation, said: "Slinger Bag is a unique piece of equipment that can be used and enjoyed by people across the tennis community; from elite professionals to grassroots coaches to families just getting started in the game. Innovation is a key part of the LTA's vision to open up tennis to more people, and this partnership will play an important role as we work towards achieving that. Our insight shows that 21% of people cite not having a partner as a reason for not playing tennis, and Slinger Bag is a solution to this problem - providing a way into the game for people without the need for someone on the other side of the net. This agreement also allows our Performance team to continue their programme of using cutting edge technology to support elite British players both at home and while on tour."

Jon Ballardie, Managing Director of Framework Sports & Marketing Ltd said: "This partnership lays the foundations to grow the game at all levels across the UK with the latest consumer technology and we're excited to be at the forefront in realising this goal. We're looking forward to working with the LTA and its member base to help continue the work that breaks down the barriers to playing the game and maximizing player's enjoyment on court."

Mike Ballardie, Chief Executive Officer of Slinger Bag said: "Slinger Bag is delighted to become the latest in an impressive list of high-profile LTA Commercial Partners and we look forward to supporting the LTA's wider efforts to grow the game of tennis in the UK by making Slinger Bag a must have piece of tennis equipment for LTA members - players of all ages and abilities, LTA affiliated coaches across the UK and LTA affiliated clubs. For the first time ever in tennis, Slinger Bag allows you to get out and play tennis 24/7. Slinger is your perfect practice partner."

The Slinger Bag is available to order now - to find out more about Slinger Bag, visit https://slingerbag.com.

For Slinger Bag Investor Relations inquiries please visit www.slingerbagir.com or contact:

investors@slingerbag.com or 443-407-7564

For Slinger Bag and Framework Sports & Marketing media enquiries please contact:

press@slingerbag.com

Slinger Bag Legal Counsel: Kalfa Law. Contact: shira@kalfalaw.com

About the LTA

The LTA is the National Governing Body of tennis in Great Britain. We are here to govern and grow tennis, from grassroots participation through to the professional game. Our vision is "Tennis Opened Up" and we're on a mission to grow tennis by making it relevant, accessible, welcoming and enjoyable. We work with schools, with volunteers, with coaches and with venues across the whole country. We also represent the interests of over 685,000 Members, men and women, girls and boys, playing on more than 23,000 courts. The LTA runs and supports a network of 11,500 approved tournaments for players of all ages, the four corner-stones of which are the premier grass-court events leading up to The Championships, Wimbledon: the Nature Valley Open (at Nottingham), the Nature Valley Classic (at Birmingham), the Fever-Tree Championships (at The Queen's Club, London) and the Nature Valley International (at Eastbourne). For further information about the LTA and tennis in Britain, visit www.lta.org.uk or follow us on Twitter @the_LTA

About Framework Sports & Marketing Ltd

Founded in 1991, Framework Sports has 30 years' experience in UK Sporting Goods distribution and provides industry-best service and expertise in the supply of racquet sport accessories. The company offers more than 2,000 products across the tennis, squash and badminton categories from the head office and warehouse facility in Hampshire, with an emphasis on fast, efficient and friendly service. Framework's expert & passionate team is always on hand to help sporting goods retailers, home-stringers, coaches and consumers alike to ensure that they receive the best advice, the best prices and the best service at all times.

About Slinger Bag®:Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger Bag® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200M of retail value in global distribution agreements since the Spring of 2020. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent-pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

Slinger Bag Disclaimer: Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company's products and services, the ability to complete development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company's most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential, "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72341