Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (OTC: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical" or the "Company" or "we") a Canadian listed and US-based healthcare company in the medical device market is pleased to announce Michael Rhodes as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Michael is a proven senior executive and has held several leadership positions at Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 Companies including Chief Quality Officer at Motorola Solutions Inc. based in Chicago and Global Head of Quality for Technology at HSBC in London. His experience spans a broad spectrum of industry sectors including Health Care, Communication Services, Financials and Information Technology with a strong record of focusing on customer experience, technology and process excellence to successfully drive product differentiation. Michael has an Electrical and Electronic Engineering background and significant program management experience delivering products and solutions on time and within budget for major clients including Shell, Motorola, Microsoft, Transport for London with key partners such as Bechtel, KPMG and Oracle.

Michael Rhodes advanced the medical device development lifecycle model that drives best practices and helps to ensure that all laws and regulatory requirements are met prior to FDA submission. The lifecycle model integrates FDA guidance and FDA recognized quality standards at every phase of the product development process, ensuring timely design reviews and essential risk management actions are identified and managed throughout the life of the project.

Michael Rhodes comes to CVR Medical Corp. with the clear vision of bringing the Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS) through FDA clearance and to the marketplace. The Board believes that Michael has the knowledge and expertise to navigate CVR Medical Corp. forward to successful introduction of the CSS including future upgrades and new innovations in sound technologies. Based on Michael's experience and track record, he is well positioned to lead CVR Medical Corp. forward to an anticipated successful future in the medical device industry.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan device ("CSS"). The CSS is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical's shares are listed on the OTC under the symbol "CRRVF". The Company is listed for trading under the symbol "CVM". Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings with the SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com.

