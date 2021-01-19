Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) (OTC Pink: ENTBF) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, announced a partnership with Divergence Neuro Technologies Inc. ("Divergence"), a company focused on the research and development of a data-driven, cloud-based neuro platform based on electroencephalogram ("EEG") analysis and machine learning, to research and develop N, N-Dimethyltryptamine ("DMT") biomarkers ("Biomarkers") and a predictive model of biomarker responses to drug dosage and delivery of DMT-based psychedelic therapeutic products (the "DMT Products") targeted to treat a number of different addiction and substance use disorders (hereto referred to as the "DMT Biomarker Model"). Divergence will also develop a software platform (the "Application") that supports the tracking of EEG data during pre, intra, and post dosing using, among other prediction models, the DMT Biomarker Model.

Entheon will utilize Divergence's expertise to consult on planning, research, and development of the DMT Biomarker Model and the Application to predict acute responses to DMT based on the analysis of EEG data. Divergence will lead the process of integrating EEG into Entheon's DMT-therapy platform with the ultimate goal of incorporating the technology for use by any clinics utilizing DMT products for the treatment of substance use disorders.

The Application to be developed is a predictive analytics platform that can infer neuro-state change, based on EEG data, during the uptake of DMT while utilizing machine-learning and AI technology, leveraging Divergence's innovative brain mapping technology with the purpose of guiding drug dosage levels and delivery of DMT during the therapy process.

The Application to be built using the DMT Biomarker Model, at its core, will be a platform that generates highly reliable predicative indicators relating to brain state change following the administration of DMT. The Application will rely on the real-time input of high-fidelity brainwaves to be collected from clinical trial participants and patients to provide feedback on the psychedelic-therapy experience.

Beyond DMT, the Application will be used to aggregate and analyze datasets extending to other psychedelics and therapeutic compounds in order to develop profiles and biomarkers that will be used to inform and guide patient experience and outcomes.

"This partnership represents an exciting direction related to the use of EEG and brain-mapping technology that will ultimately be used to better inform and direct the psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy process," said Chief Executive Officer of Entheon, Timothy Ko. "The proven and accomplished team at Divergence is well-equipped to lead this EEG and biomarker research, and only furthers our mission of using data to better understand the unique patient experience before, during, and after psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. We hope that this data-informed approach yields insights that physicians can use in more accurately assessing patients and prescribing medicines in a highly personalized way."

"We are excited to work with a world-leader in the field of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy like Entheon on a project that has deep implications for the future of mental health," said Alex Ni, Chief Executive Officer of Divergence. "We are deeply grounded in the belief that applied neuroscience, when combined with cloud, AI, and mobility, will bring enormous positive and meaningful enhancement in the space of mental health care."

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

About Divergence Neuro Technologies Inc.

Divergence is a Toronto-based company focused on the research and development of a data-driven, cloud-based neuro platform based on EEG-analysis and machine learning to improve mental health for all.

Divergence's platform and research enhance clinical and personal mental health assessments by supplementing self-reporting methods with an easy-to-understand, cloud-based EEG software platform, offering individualized neurofeedback protocols driven by machine learning and AI combined with therapist interaction.

