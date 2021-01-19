Terminal will be the first customer in Europe to implement the cloud-based TOS

Octopi, part of Navis and Cargotec Corporation, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for leading organizations throughout the global shipping industry, announced today that MBOX Terminals has selected Octopi by Navis for its new intermodal terminal located in Nis, Serbia, making it the first Octopi customer in Europe. The terminal selected Octopi's cloud-based TOS because it provided a modern, comprehensive solution that would optimize operations and increase visibility for stakeholders of the terminal.

As the first intermodal terminal in South and Central Serbia, MBOX Terminals DOO offers direct access to regions of Central and Southern Serbia, Western Bulgaria and the Northern part of North Macedonia. With a capacity of 50,000 TEUs annually, MBOX Intermodal Terminal will operate as the new gateway to the Serbian market and will open the door for new ports to the region via ocean and rail connections. MBOX Terminals selected Octopi by Navis for the TOS at its intermodal location because it is a contemporary platform that will help their team increase visibility of cargo movements for all carriers and other clients, with no additional IT investment, which will help them be a strong competitor in the industry. Additionally, DSP Data and System Planning, certified partner for Navis, will design the Business Process Management, contributing to the operations start-up of the new terminal.

"When we needed a TOS for our new intermodal terminal, we knew we would get the best results with Octopi by Navis due to their stellar reputation and proven track record in the industry," said Dejan Nikolic, CEO of MBOX Terminals. "We are looking forward to implementing Octopi at MBOX Intermodal to help give us a competitive edge and achieve our goal of becoming the main point in container transportation in the region."

"As a result of the changing industry landscape, we are seeing more customers looking for cloud-based solutions to manage their operations," said Martin Bardi, Vice President of Global Sales, Octopi by Navis. "We are thrilled to be expanding our customer base to Europe and are eager to help MBOX Terminals reach their short and long term business and operational goals with Octopi."

For more information visit www.navis.com and www.octopi.co.

About Octopi

Octopi is the leading developer of cloud-based software solutions for port terminal operators. The Octopi Terminal Operating System (TOS) helps seaport terminal operators manage their operations, track their cargo, and communicate electronically and in real-time with their commercial partners. The Octopi TOS provides small terminal operators the agility and adaptability required to modernize and efficiently run their operational ecosystem. www.octopi.co

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimize global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totaled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005019/en/

Contacts:

Jennifer Grinold

Navis, LLC

T+1 510 267 5002

jennifer.grinold@navis.com

Geena Pickering

Affect

T+1 212 398 9680

gpickering@affect.com