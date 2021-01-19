GlobalSign's AEG 6.4 Features Certificate Authority Industry's First Cross-Platform Enrollment Agent

Enables PKI automation for enterprise endpoints running on a broad array of operating systems and platforms

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced the availability of Auto Enrollment Gateway (AEG) 6.4, enabling users to automate Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for most end-points on their network. Making this possible is GlobalSign's next-generation cross-platform enrollment agent, the first such offering by any Certificate Authority in the world - solidifying GlobalSign's position as the top CA for large enterprises. The enrollment agent can be seamlessly installed on any device or server for Windows, Mac OS, and Linux operating systems and platforms. With the new agent, policies are set at regular intervals and managed through AEG's intuitive dashboard. In addition, the agent automatically enrolls and provisions certificates, providing a highly scalable method to deploy identity across an organization's devices, machines, S/MIME clients, and servers.

GlobalSign's Auto Enrollment Gateway is perfectly suited for any company with more than 500 employees and/or machines and those that use Microsoft Active Directory. Its robust, affordable PKI management and automation capabilities are especially ideal in our current environment requiring employees to work remotely. AEG 6.4 also opens the door to security improvements companies need more than ever -- S/MIME for secure email, remote network authentication, and better tools to manage it all, which helps avoid costly oversights and service disruptions. With the new cross-platform enrollment agent, enterprises can automate the deployment of device or machine certificates at scale - reducing IT workload, saving resource time and money, as well as greatly improving a company's security posture.

"Installing agents on its endpoints gives an organization greater reach and control over its entire network. It also means that users and administrators no longer need to rely on complex methods for certificate enrollment, which will allow them to better manage certificates. We are truly closing the circle on automation," said Lila Kee, General Manager, North and South American Operations, GlobalSign. "AEG 6.4 is perfect for organizations looking to enable or streamline remote work arrangements, for securing BYOD networks and for automating PKI functions that consume time and resources when performed manually."

A cross-platform enrollment agent is a small piece of software that is installed on a device, which uses the ACME or SCEP protocol to communicate with AEG for automating enrollment of user devices and servers, as well as for authorizing and provisioning of certificates. In many cases, a cross-platform agent also enables turnkey compliance with certain industry or regional regulations. In addition, the agent eliminates barriers to S/MIME since it will work on any platform or operating system, which also boosts scalability. Keys will be archived and retrievable in the event an employee leaves a company or is unable to manage them.

Kee added: "IT Administrators want to be able to manage certificate life-cycle on devices running on Windows, Linux, and Macs. The AEG Cross-platform agent allows organizations to automate enrollment, provisioning, and management."

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Amy Krigman

Public Relations Manager

Phone: 603-570-7060

Email: amy.krigman@globalsign.com

SOURCE: GlobalSign

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624686/GlobalSigns-AEG-64-Features-Certificate-Authority-Industrys-First-Cross-Platform-Enrollment-Agent