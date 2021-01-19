Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Announces Partnership with Code Ocean to Expand the Functionality of Lumin Bioinformatics

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology company that is transforming drug discovery and development through data-driven research strategies, announced today a partnership with Code Ocean to expand the functionality of its SaaS program, Lumin Bioinformatics. The partnership between Champions and Code Ocean will focus on enhancements involved in data integration and sharing workflows within the Lumin platform. Users will now be equipped with a robust methodology for centralizing, storing, and organizing large amounts of their own code and data within Lumin, while leveraging single tenant hosting. Users will have the ability to upload this information directly or utilize Champions' computational services to assist with integration. This new functionality establishes an entire new use case for Lumin and facilitates a customized experience for our clients. Importantly, users will now have a method for secure and rapid data sharing, creating a strong collaboration workflow between scientists within their company. These new applications transform Lumin into an enterprise-level solution, supporting Champions' efforts to broaden the total available market.

Ronnie Morris, MD, President and CEO, said "Adding functionality to support data integration and research collaborations has been a central initiative in the development of Lumin. Research centers have amassed a great deal of extremely valuable molecular and phenotypic data over the years, and this data is largely decentralized and unstructured within these organizations. Given their expertise in this area, we were excited to partner with Code Ocean to create a solution that overcomes this complex problem. We continue to see the potential for Lumin to become a foundational computational tool that drives the direction of research programs, and these new features bring us closer to that vision. We look forward to seeing how our clients integrate and re-imagine their data using Lumin"

"We're excited to partner with Champions Oncology to bring computational research-ready solutions directly to Lumin Bioinformatics customers", said Simon Adar, PhD, MBA, CEO at Code Ocean. "This agreement enables Champions to offer the best of two worlds - unique, one of a kind, curated oncology data with a secure customizable computational workbench and asset repository. Together, Code Ocean and Lumin offers a complete computational analysis solution for data-driven drug discovery with one research experience from data to discovery."

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a data-driven research organization that leverages an oncology research center of excellence to develop transformative technology and accelerate oncology research and development. This technology ranges from computational-based discovery platforms, unique oncology software solutions, and innovative and proprietary experimental tools such as in vivo, ex vivo and biomarker platforms. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

About Code Ocean

Code Ocean provides a cloud-based platform for computational research, which helps research teams easily create, organize, and share computational work in one place. It is the platform of choice for the research community from leading publishers, academic institutions, and biotechnology companies such as Nature, IEEE, AACR, Princeton, Sema4, and CytoReason. Our unique Compute Capsule architecture and user experience captures entire research projects to guarantee computational reproducibility and increases the confidence in open research which will ultimately translate into more discoveries. Customers benefit from lower IT costs, automation to operationalize collaborative discovery, and save wasted researcher time and expertise. For more information, please visit www.CodeOcean.com.

