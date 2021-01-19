Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Intercepts 9.49 g/t Gold and 24 g/t Ag across 3 Metres at Picachos

Drilling and Surface Sampling Results Indicate Primary Vein System Contains Over 7 Kilometres of Robust Mineralization
Drill Assay Results from Other Previously Untested Prospective Zones Expected During January
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG)(FSE:B7LM)(OTC PINK:BGADF) is pleased to provide additional diamond drill and surface sampling results from ongoing phase one exploration at its Picachos gold-silver project, Sinaloa Mexico (the "Picachos Project" or the "Property"). Brigadier has completed 3085 metres of diamond drilling in 28 holes on the Picachos Project. Assays are now available for 20 holes (Table 1), and samples from the remaining holes are in-progress at SGS Laboratory in Durango.
Drilling highlights include:
- 9.49 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 3 m (88 to 91 m) in DH-BRG-008
- 6.24 g/t Au and 79 g/t Ag across 3 m (122.5 to 125.5 m) in DH-BRG-009
- 7.03 g/t Au and 110 g/t Ag across 3.5 m (137.5 to 141 m) in DH-BRG-012
- 6.75 g/t Au and 44 g/t Ag across 2.5 m (108.5 to 111 m) in DH-BRG-014
Geologist and Qualified Person Michelle Robinson comments "I am really pleased with our results so far from San Agustín. The structure is persistent and strongly mineralized. Although our sampling with a diamond drill is not perfect due to the challenging sub-surface conditions, it definitely indicates a robust gold-bearing vein of substantial width and strike length of over seven kilometers. I look forward to expanding the depth and strike length in 2021, as well as continuing the exploration of the rest of the CVS (Colomeca Vein System), particularly in the central Cocolmeca area where a swarm of northwesterly trending veins intersects the east-north-easterly trending Cocolmeca Vein System."
Ranjeet Sundher, President and CEO, also comments "We are impressed with the speed in which Michelle and her team is de-risking the Picachos Project and increasingly demonstrating its regional scale potential. With just a small portion of the asset explored to date, I'm looking forward to keeping shareholders abreast as we aggressively move forward to further define the Colomeca Vein System while also commencing examination of the large copper-molybdenum porphyry target located on the northern part of the Property."
Of the 28 holes drilled to date, fourteen (1704.28 metres) were drilled to test the San Agustín Vein, 10 holes (1029 metres) tested surface exploration targets defined by trenching, 2 holes (168.5 metres) tested under the historic San Antoñio Mine and one hole tested under the historic La Gloria Mine. San Agustín and San Antoñio represent two gold-rich, polymetallic mineral chutes about 2.5 kilometres apart on Brigadier's regional-scale Cocolmeca Vein System (CVS), and La Gloria historically produced gold from a northwesterly trending vein roughly orthogonal to the CVS. The CVS has been defined at varying levels of certainty along the east-northeasterly trending diagonal of the Picachos Project for more than seven kilometres. Six surface rock chip-channel results that help define the location of the CVS include:
- 4.89 g/t Au and 67 g/t Ag across 5 metres (trench BRG-104705) from San Agustín (PR dated 24 November 2020)
- 1.85 g/t Au and 4 g/t Ag across 10 metres (trench BRG-120920) at Los Tejones prospect pits, centered 1 kilometre northeast of San Agustín
- 347 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au and 5.2% Cu across 1.0 metres (historic trench MTA-15953) at Guayabo, 2.4 kilometres northeast of San Agustín
- 44.09 g/t Au and 47 g/t Ag across 0.8 metres (historic trench MTA-19856) at San Antoñio, 2.5 kilometres northeast of San Agustín
- 5.25 g/t Au and 74 g/t Ag across 1.2 metres (trench BRG-27012) from the road to La Botica, 3.7 kilometres from San Agustín
- 1.9 g/t Au and 98 g/t Ag across 1.6 metres (trench BRG-25220) from El Pino, 5.8 kilometres northeast of San Agustín (PR dated 14 September 2020)
Figure 1. Overview map of surface results 1 to 6 (above) on the surface trace of the CVS, highlighted in yellow. Locations of 2020 diamond drill sites are marked in black circles labeled DH. Holes 26 and 27 are below trench site 4 (MTA-19856). The Picachos Project boundary is in navy blue. The internal concession that is held by a subsidiary of Fresñillo PLC is marked in grey. The yellow CVS dips northwesterly, into the center of the Property.
During the Fall of 2020, the Company primarily explored the down-dip potential of the southwestern most segment of the CVS that was historically exploited by Minas de Picacho from San Agustín Adit Level 646 in the 1990's. Three fences of holes were drilled up to 130 metres north of this adit, and three fences were drilled up to 90 metres south of Level 646. Overall, a strike length of about 210 metres was tested. Most mineral intercepts were located between 650 and 550 metres elevation. The deepest test was in DH-BRG-007 at 530 m elevation or 200 metres below topography.
Geologically, the mineralization is located at the faulted and sheared contact between metamorphosed, thickly laminated, sulfide-rich argillite of deep marine origin and porphyritic intermediate continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation. Fault damage on this regional-scale geological terrane boundary is profound with shearing and quartz veining evident at several locations in the hanging wall to the San Agustín Vein. On Figure 3, a preliminary interpretation of what this veining might look like is shown in the rose color in the Picachos Project fault block. Some results from quartz veins and veinlets in the hanging wall to the San Agustín Vein are:
- 2.71 g/t Au and 24 g/t Ag across 2 m (54 to 56 m) in DH-BRG-003
- 0.6 g/t Au and 34 g/t Ag across 2 m (52 to 54 m) in DH-BRG-005
- 0.73 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag across 4 m (51 to 55 m) in DH-BRG-014
Figure 2. Long section of the San Agustín Vein, looking west northwesterly, showing principal results from diamond drilling, underground and surface sampling completed by the Company in the fall of 2020. This section displays data from 12.5 meters in front of and behind the plane of the page.
Figure 3. Level Plan of the San Agustín Vein. All 14 diamond drill holes intercepted gold-rich polymetallic mineralization at the faulted contact between metamorphic argillite of submarine origin (blue) and altered continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation (greens). In the hanging wall (Picachos Project fault block), there are several quartz veins and veinlets hosted in the argillite. In rose, a possible interpretation for some of the hanging wall intercepts is shown.
At Los Tejones, encouraging results of 1.85 g/t Au were cut across 10 meters in a surface trench (BRG-120920). About 50 meters to the northeast, a second trench cut 1 meter of 428 g/t Ag (BRG-119913). Rock discovered by both trenches was deeply weathered and structures controlling the mineralization were mostly not obvious. Drill testing under these anomalies returned anomalous base metals but subdued precious metals (DH-BRG-015 to 20). Geologically, disseminated and stockwork mineralization occurs at the faulted contact between magnetic andesitic volcanics that might be Jurassic in age, and intermediate volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.
Results from other surface trenches include:
- 2.09 g/t Au and 170 g/t Ag across 1.2 m from the Casimiro Vein (BRG-27024)
- 8.84 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag and 1.6% Pb across 2 m from El Roque Vein (BRG-120828)
- 5.25 g/t Au, 74 g/t Ag and 1.7% Cu across 1.2 m from La Cocolmeca Vein (BRG-27012)
Table 1. List of results from drill holes and trenches completed by the Company in the fall of 2020.
From (m)
To (m)
Core or Trench Width (m)
Estimated True Width (m)
Gold (g/t)
Silver (g/t)
Copper (ppm)
Lead (ppm)
Zinc (ppm)
Area
Drill Hole
DH-BRG-001
43
44
1
unk
0.61
25
166
387
598
DH-BRG-001
75
82
7
5.2
7.45
51
321
1896
3373
San Agustín
including
75.5
78
2.5
1.9
20.58
68
648
4682
7853
including
76
77
1
0.8
45.63
82
1436
9866
16800
DH-BRG-002
46
47
1
unk
1.33
22
112
212
572
DH-BRG-002
93
97.5
4.5
3.4
2.89
50
288
1350
1274
San Agustín
including
93
95
2
1.5
6.12
52
363
1977
1133
DH-BRG-003
54
56
2
unk
2.71
24
162
589
875
DH-BRG-003
66
68
2
unk
0.16
27
158
469
1176
DH-BRG-003
78.5
79
0.5
unk
0.19
20
290
753
495
DH-BRG-003
123
125.5
2.5
1.5
0.24
24
181
858
741
San Agustín
DH-BRG-004
40
41
1
unk
0.80
24
126
440
1753
DH-BRG-004
63
74.5
11.5
9
1.04
44
182
720
1576
San Agustín
including
63.5
64.5
1
0.8
9.63
89
405
1567
3770
DH-BRG-005
52
54
2
unk
0.60
34
269
605
2492
DH-BRG-005
65
66
1
unk
4.87
17
145
364
572
DH-BRG-005
102.5
107.5
5
4
1.95
52
374
1543
2109
San Agustín
including
103.5
104.5
1
0.8
7.67
69
1141
4474
5718
DH-BRG-006
93
94
1
unk
0.75
56
188
268
293
DH-BRG-006
102.5
112
9.5
7.3
0.48
19
315
835
1891
San Agustín
including
102.5
103
0.5
0.4
4.87
11
534
3415
2755
DH-BRG-007
137.5
140.5
3
1.6
1.40
20
532
1755
2987
San Agustín
including
138
138.5
0.5
0.3
7.58
22
184
837
1059
DH-BRG-008
84
99
15
11
2.94
16
246
809
1650
San Agustín
including
88
91
3
2.2
9.49
24
535
1684
3199
DH-BRG-009
122.5
137
14.5
5
1.55
18
1306
2260
2531
San Agustín
including
122.5
125.5
3
1.1
6.24
79
5863
9534
9428
DH-BRG-010
81.5
86
4.5
3.3
1.20
14
340
1124
1825
San Agustín
including
82
84.5
2.5
1.9
1.99
17
433
1295
2732
DH-BRG-011
120.5
133.5
13
7
0.59
15
298
1096
1895
San Agustín
including
121
122
1
0.6
1.83
33
777
2732
5903
including
128.5
130
1.5
0.9
2.22
17
583
1805
3279
DH-BRG-012
137.5
146
8.5
6
3.05
52
1464
10071
18529
San Agustín
including
137.5
141
3.5
3.1
7.03
110
3263
22352
42177
DH-BRG-013
26
27
1
unk
0.71
22
103
146
581
DH-BRG-013
53
60
7
4.9
1.93
36
140
424
973
San Agustín
including
57
60
3
2.1
6.07
85
352
1140
2618
DH-BRG-014
51
55
4
unk
0.73
27
82
341
1398
DH-BRG-014
77.5
78
0.5
unk
1.34
5
102
44
104
DH-BRG-014
85
85.5
0.5
unk
0.44
22
129
360
1031
DH-BRG-014
108.5
128
19.5
11.5
1.35
26
203
577
1226
San Agustín
including
108.5
111
2.5
2.1
6.75
44
265
1184
2923
DH-BRG-015
79
80.5
1.5
unk
0.09
12
1217
6221
5359
Los Tejones
DH-BRG-016
121
122
1
unk
0.01
5
299
2593
3977
Los Tejones
DH-BRG-017
110
120
10
unk
0.33
1
48
386
849
Los Tejones
DH-BRG-018
88
89
1
unk
0.42
1
61
1026
1077
|
Los Tejones
DH-BRG-019
39
45
6
unk
0.34
1
29
24
61
Los Tejones
DH-BRG-020
55
73
18
unk
0.01
1
40
853
1266
Los Tejones
Trench
BRG-93958
3
10
7
7
0.39
53
167
608
963
San Agustín Surface
BRG-120604
0
1.5
1.5
1.5
7.53
113
306
1262
3005
San Agustín (Mojonera 20 m depth)
including
0.7
0.9
0.2
0.2
39.37
125
744
3561
7509
BRG-120601
0
1.55
1.55
1.55
15.49
109
546
2016
4906
San Agustín (Mojonera 23 m depth)
including
0.5
0.85
0.35
0.35
66.36
99
1670
6744
11000
BRG-27010
0
0.6
0.6
0.6
45.85
187
1608
11822
12465
San Agustín (Mojonera 20 m depth)
including
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
2.82
536
5412
47700
32800
including
0.1
0.6
0.5
0.5
54.46
117
847
4646
8398
BRG-120613
0
2
2
2
4.11
39
284
1655
2733
San Agustín Carrito
including
0
1
1
1
8.02
63
446
3025
4680
BRG-93976
31
32
1
1
3.21
184
134
1626
23800
San Agustín Surface
BRG-104705
0
5
5
5
4.89
67
1265
3926
6125
San Agustín Surface (Don Genardo Trench)
including
1
2
1
1
9.85
44
834
2392
5594
BRG-119913
18
39
21
unk
0.09
36
323
401
877
Los Tejones
including
19
20
1
unk
0.12
428
116
843
895
BRG-120920
31
65
34
unk
0.65
3
280
291
711
Los Tejones
including
37
47
10
unk
1.85
4
316
211
525
including
43
44
1
unk
6.45
6
185
105
397
BRG-120910
5
9
4
unk
0.90
10
927
569
1678
Los Tejones
BRG-120755
0
4.4
4.4
4.4
0.20
23
2534
5829
567
Los Tejones
BRG-119749
11
32
21
unk
0.02
1
101
183
516
Los Tejones
BRG-119836
0
21
21
unk
0.08
4
788
1854
305
Los Tejones
including
0
6
6
unk
0.24
9
2011
6003
344
BRG-122536
0
16
16
unk
1.10
6
227
2346
683
Roque
including
6
8
2
unk
8.84
36
897
16000
1479
BRG-122536
319
341
22
unk
DL
1
83
486
947
BRG-120796
0
6
6
3
0.47
33
1096
3651
1448
Casimiro
including
3
4
1
0.5
2.17
137
3751
17600
2031
BRG-27024
0
1.2
1.2
1.2
2.09
170
6668
14300
3375
Casimiro
BRG-120841
0
12
12
unk
0.32
48
5294
190
259
Mochomos
including
9
11
2
unk
1.47
166
15000
434
427
BRG-120828
0
4
4
4
1.20
4
780
2408
2006
Roque?
including
0
1
1
1
3.50
10
371
5806
506
BRG-27012
1
2.2
1.2
1.2
5.25
74
17000
458
5983
La Cocolmeca
BRG-122694
192
274
82
unk
DL
8
183
210
148
including
250
252
2
1.8
0.25
265
1978
7105
692
Casimiro
BRG-122871
0
133
133
unk
0.10
1
82
364
383
including
6
8
2
unk
1.34
1
87.4
151
239
including
36
38
2
unk
1.24
2
141
1858
359
Roque?
including
72
86
14
unk
0.28
1
114
912
846
The Picachos Project land package was methodically assembled by Michelle Robinson (MASc., P.Eng., Geologist, 43-101 QP) over 10 years ago. Michelle is a respected industry veteran who has worked in Mexico for over 20-years with a number of major mining companies. She has authored over 20 technical reports and published several papers for the Society of Economic Geologists. Michelle and her team are executing on our 5,000-metre diamond drill program - the first ever on this project
The Picachos Project's location, situated 25 kilometres equidistant from two recent bonanza grade discoveries of Vizsla Resources and GR Silver and along the same mineralized trend, positions Picachos Project as a truly exciting opportunity for Brigadier and our shareholders.
The 3,954 hectare Picachos Project is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico. It overlaps two mineralized systems, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system hosted by a Paleocene granite-granodiorite intrusive complex, and a gold-silver vein complex comprised of both east-northeasterly trending veins (La Cocolmeca Vein System) and northwesterly trending veins (El Placer System). Sericitic alteration related to the porphyry system has been mapped over the northwestern two-thirds of the Property. Quartz-biotite veinlets with chalcopyrite and bornite occur in the central part of this broad zone of sericitic alteration and imply the presence of a significant porphyry system at depth. La Colcomeca Vein system has been mapped from San Agustín Underground Gold Mine in the southwestern part of the Property to El Pino seven kilometres to the northeast. In the central part of the Property, the best exposure of the northwesterly trending system occurs between La Gloria Underground Gold Mine and the Urrea Gold Mines, located 630 metres southwest of La Gloria. In this area, other northwesterly trending veins between these veins include Paldodismo, Colorin, Salvador, Trompetas and Mangos. On the eastern part of the Property, Tatemales and La Botica define a four kilometre long trend.
The growing inventory of priority drill targets underscore the untapped potential of this particular region of Sierra Madre Occidental epithermal belt.
Please visit our website to learn more about Brigadier Gold.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 21, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4-acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the QP's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.
About Brigadier Gold Limited
Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.
Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.
For further information, please contact:
Brigadier Gold Limited
www.brigadiergold.ca
Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer
corporate@brigadiergold.ca
Leah Hodges, Corporate Secretary
(604) 377-0403
Reader Advisory
This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Brigadier Gold Limited
