BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Completes Manufacture of First Commercial-Scale AOS Unit for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of cutting-edge environmental technologies and a full-service engineering company, announced today that it has completed manufacturing of its first-ever commercial-scale AOS water treatment unit, which will be shipped to a municipal wastewater treatment plant near Montréal, Québec for a pilot project. The pilot is to be run independently by water treatment technology experts from the world-renowned Centre des Technologies de l'Eau (CTE) in Montreal and will provide real-time data of AOS performance in a municipal wastewater stream. Pictures of the commercial AOS unit are provided below.

The unit being shipped can treat up to 100 gallons per minute of municipal wastewater, and will eliminate bacteria, viruses, and other organisms. As a modular design, it can easily be scaled up by adding modules to treat whatever volumes are needed to manage required wastewater streams for the customer. Unlike other wastewater disinfection systems, the AOS has been shown to remove micropollutants (including, but not limited to estradiol, benzo[a]pyrene, ibuprofen, and amoxicillin) from the wastewater. The unit comes complete with industrial controls, sensors, and is designed to operate in the field for extended periods without supervision.

A photo gallery of the commercial-scale AOS unit can be found on the company's blog here: https://www.biolargo.com/case-studies

The pilot project will provide crucial field validation data for the municipal wastewater market and will highlight the value proposition of the AOS - high performance, able to remove hard-to-remove micropollutants, and low operating costs, including the consumption of less electrical energy than competing technologies. Later this year, BioLargo intends to add its AEC technology, which removes per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water more affordably while producing less waste than other technologies, to the pilot project. More information about the pilot can be found in the company's previous press release which announced the pilot: https://biolargo.blogspot.com/2020/08/biolargo-announces-municipal-wastewater.html.

BioLargo President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "This is a critical moment for the commercialization of the AOS. We are delivering a full commercial-scale AOS unit, robust enough to handle high volumes of water over an extended period of time, and which includes all the controls required for a commercial unit. This pilot showcases the AOS and provides future customers with a success story that helps them recognize the extraordinary performance, micropollutant removal, and cost- and energy-efficiency of the AOS."

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

