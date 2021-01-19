MedLite ID, Inc.: MedLite ID Signs Exclusive Consulting Agreement with Business Asia Consultants, Inc.

Business Asia Consultants Will Distribute MedLite ID's Innovative Patient Safety Device in Multiple International Markets

ST GEORGE, UT / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / MedLite ID, a Utah-based manufacturer with the world's only patient safety solution that lights the emergency medication infusion line to prevent medication errors related to multiple infusions, has signed an exclusive multi-nation consulting contract with Business Asia Consultants (BAC, Inc.).

BAC, Inc. is an international sales, marketing, and business development consulting company with extensive experience in healthcare, medical devices, and disposables. Under the terms of the agreement, BAC will employ this expertise to develop marketing and sales for MedLite ID in Latin America, India, Southeast Asia, Japan, Brazil, Europe, the Middle East and China.

"BAC is committed to providing innovative solutions that enable care providers and health systems to partner with us to meet their patient safety goals," said Larry Kronick, owner of BAC. "Preventing medication errors and keeping patients safe is a critical need for many hospitals. MedLite ID shares our commitment to innovation, high-quality products that help improve patient safety and clinician efficiency."

Rodney Schutt, CEO of MedLite ID added, "BAC is a great partner for the MedLite ID product. They have the scale, infrastructure, reputation, clinical experience, and complementary product portfolio to expedite adoption of our product in overseas markets. We are happy that BAC, Inc. recognized the quality, innovation and need for the MedLite ID solution."

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Business Asia Consultants

Business Asia Consultants, Inc. headquartered in Hallandale Beach, Florida is an international sales, marketing, and business development consulting company with extensive experience in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the Middle East, and Latin America. BAC offers strategic market planning, sales distribution, channel development, and additional business support services to a variety of medical equipment, disposable, and software manufacturers around the globe.

About MedLite ID

MedLite ID is a medical device manufacturer partnered with University of Notre Dame and DSU to develop a unique solution designed to light the primary medication infusion line (sometimes referred to as the safe push line) in a visually distinct and easily identifiable way to help prevent "infusion confusion", reduce the risk of medical errors, improve patient safety, and dramatically enhance clinician productivity. For more information on MedLite ID, please visit www.medliteid.com.

