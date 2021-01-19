Pershing Resources Company, Inc.: Pershing Resources Announces Expansion of Klondyke Gold and Silver Project Near Tonopah, Nevada

The Company Stakes Additional Mining Claims and Outlines Initial Exploration Plans for its Klondyke Project

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (OTC PINK:PSGR), today announced the addition of 22 unpatented mining claims to its 100% owned mineral rights interest in its Klondyke Gold and Silver Project (the "Klondyke Project"). The Klondyke Project is located nine miles south of Tonopah, Nevada and 14 miles north of Goldfields, Nevada. Combined, the Klondyke Project now consists of a contiguous block of 50 mining claims or, approximately 1,000 acres, that includes six historically significant gold and silver mineral occurrences within the Walker Lane Mineral Trend or Belt, (past production of approximately 50 million ounces of gold and 437 million ounces of silver - Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology).

Initial compilation work at the site completed by Pershing Resources in 2020, suggests the potential of an insufficiently explored association of gold and silver mineralization at the junction of different aged geological structures and trends. An older set of thrust-related structures has been previously described as associated with mesothermal-style silver mineralization, while a younger set of structures that are part of the Walker Lane Trend, has also been described within the project area associated with epithermal-style gold mineralization. The combined association of silver and gold mineralization at the intersection of the older thrust-related structures with inflexion points of the younger Walker Lane Trend structures may have enhanced potential for a gold and silver mineral resource within the now expanded Klondyke Project area.

Pershing Resources is currently compiling exploration work previously completed by others and intends to complete a detailed hyperspectral imaging and mineral mapping survey along with a possible airborne magnetic survey in its 2021 exploration plans for its Nevada projects. This work will guide follow-up geological and structural mapping and sampling to further characterize the potential of a gold and silver mineral resource at the intersection of the different structures within the Klondyke Project.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and/or prepared by Edward C. Walker, Ph.D., P.Geo., an independent consultant as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Pershing Resources

Pershing Resources is a precious and base metals exploration company with projects held exclusively in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada. The Company's current assets are comprised of exploration properties located in Arizona and Nevada. Pershing Resources Company is committed to responsible mining methods and best practices.

