International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Appoints, New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / International Montoro Resources Inc. (TSX-V:IMT), (Frankfurt:O4T1), (OTC PINK:IMTFF); ("Montoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoff Balderson as Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Balderson?has?over 20 years of capital markets experience having worked in both public and private practice. ?Mr. Balderson is currently a senior officer with Falcon Gold Corp., a director of several TSX Venture listed issuers, and is a principal of Harmony Corporate Ltd.; providing corporate advisory, accounting, filing and secretarial services to a multitude of?publicly traded companies.?Prior to his years in private business, Mr. Balderson was?an investment advisor at both Union Securities and Georgia Pacific Securities, and?is a University of British Columbia?graduate in Marketing and Sales Management.

Mr. Balderson replaces Fraser Rieche as Chief Financial Officer, who will remain as a Director for the ensuing year. Montoro has also accepted the resignation of one its Directors Brent Griffin, the company would like to thank him for his many years of service.

President & Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani Stated, "I welcome Geoff to the International Montoro team and thank Brent for his service to the company. The company is making great progress as we continue to develop our new holdings and rebrand the company as an emerging Gold & PGE focused issuer."

The Company, in compliance with the company's stock option plan, has granted 1.3 million incentive stock options exercisable for up to 2 years at a price of $ 0.10 cents a unit to directors, officers and consultants of the company.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.

Montoro, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

Exploits Zone, Newfoundland (Slip and Victoria Lake - Au Prospects )

) Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect )

) Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)

Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium- REE's)

Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)

Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://montororesources.com/

