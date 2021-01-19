Andersen Global establishes a foothold in the Malawi market through a Collaboration Agreement with Knight Knight, bolstering its platform on the African continent and adding additional coverage in the eastern region.

Established in 2003, Knight Knight is a full-service law firm specializing in all facets of business law with capabilities in banking and finance, litigation, intellectual property, commercial, real estate, employment, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory matters. With two partners and six professionals, the firm serves individuals and organizations of various sizes, representing a large number of businesses across the country as well as transactional entities, multinational corporations, banking and financial institutions, public sector undertakings, various ministries, state and central government authorities, and nongovernmental organizations.

"At the core of our business, our philosophy has always been to offer best-in-class services designed to meet our clients' specific needs," Office Managing Partner Yambani Mulemba said. "Our collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our commitment to offering our clients effective, comprehensive solutions and further enhances our growth and capabilities in the African market and globally."

"Knight Knight has expanded and diversified their areas of practice in the past years, and they have successfully positioned themselves as a predominant firm in the market," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Collaborating with Yambani and the team will enable us to work even more effectively across the region with their expertise and our strongly aligned values of stewardship and transparency. This is another key peg to our expansion strategy in Africa."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 231 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

