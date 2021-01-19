The agricultural machinery market in India is poised to grow by USD 3.73 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The report on the agricultural machinery market in India provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives to support sustainable agricultural practices.
The agricultural machinery market in India analysis includes the product segment. This study identifies the adoption of contract farming as one of the prime reasons driving the agricultural machinery market in India growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The agricultural machinery market in India covers the following areas:
Agricultural Machinery Market In India Sizing
Agricultural Machinery Market In India Forecast
Agricultural Machinery Market In India Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AGCO Corp.
- Amalgamations Group Co.
- CLAAS Group
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere Co.
- Escorts Ltd.
- International Tractors Ltd.
- ISEKI Co. Ltd.
- Kubota Corp.
- Mahindra Mahindra Ltd.
