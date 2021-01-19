Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced the Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical survey over its identified gold system on the Carlin Vanadium-Gold Property on the Carlin Gold Trend of Nevada. The IP survey should scope out the size and configuration of the overall system and define higher sulfide concentration detailing within it. This is the first ever IP survey conducted over this compelling target.

IP identifies areas of higher concentrations of disseminated sulfides which in Carlin-type gold systems are commonly associated with higher grade gold areas. Disseminated sulfides, in amounts typical of Carlin gold systems, have been visually logged in all seven reverse circulation holes testing the gold system. This, along with the assays, once received from all seven drill holes, will provide further guidance to subsequent drilling and evaluation of the large system.

The survey will cover 1 square mile, over the area of our drilling to date, and has been designed by Dave Mathewson and Jim Wright of Wright Geophysics. Jim Wright is a former Newmont geophysicist who specializes in Carlin-type systems. The survey is designed to penetrate as deep as 2,000 feet, to provide signals within the lower plate Rodeo Creek and Popovich rocks. These are the same rocks hosting the large deposits in the Carlin trend such as Gold Quarry and Gold Strike. The survey is expected to take approximately 3 weeks with final results available shortly thereafter. Jim Wright will receive data from the contractor daily in order to monitor its progress closely and adjust as he recommendations, for local anomaly detailing, to get the most out of the survey.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Project lies in the Carlin Gold Trend. Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the FVAN property (5-15km). The Carlin Vanadium-Gold Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Mathewson, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and Geological Advisor to the Company.

