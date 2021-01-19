Advanced Version Continues to Provide a No-Code Option to Configure all Types of Portals

OWIT Global, a provider of insurance-specific microservices solutions for the global insurance industry, announces an advanced release of their User Experience Microservice. The new release enhances the no-code toolbox with additional intuitive drag/drop tools and screen layout options.

The User Experience Microservice is here to support insurers' needs to provide any type of user portal, including internal, agent, consumer, and third party. Every OWIT Global microservice is managed through the next generation of tools, a true no-code environment that is intuitive and built for the business user.

"We continue to add to our microservices catalog while advancing the existing," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, Chief Executive Officer of OWIT Global. "The User Experience Microservice is being used as a broker portal, providing a single view of disparate systems for different user groups. It is also a part of our Submission Management, Point of Sale, and Policy Administration Solutions, giving the customer a no-code tool to advance their customer's experience quickly."

"We have benefited greatly from our customers' input, which has been instrumental in driving and prioritizing the features and functions in our product roadmap that our customers want and need," said Julian James, EMEA President Chief Revenue Officer of OWIT Global.

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT is a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation and integrate with existing customer environments to maximize their investments. The OWIT portfolio is comprised of discrete, value-add insurance-based microservices for Bordereaux, Rules, Rating, Portal Configuration, A&H, and Specialty Point of Sale and Document Generation with future capability to tailor a full suite of Policy Administration System (PAS) microservices. The company's offerings can be deployed standalone or integrated with an insurer's existing environment. OWIT's architecture is also designed to support emerging technologies and functionality, such as block chain and IoT. For more information about OWIT Global, please visit www.OWITGlobal.com.

