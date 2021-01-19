Leading legal entity compliance provider delivers total Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) Solution by integrating the award winning IntelliChart and UCC Filing Hub solutions

Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation has launched UCC Hub, a total UCC filing solution that combines the award-winning IntelliChart and UCC Filing Hub technologies. With automation and workflow capabilities, UCC Hub provides law firm professionals with the most intuitive UCC filing application available.

UCC Hub provides users with an end-to-end UCC due diligence workflow solution for corporate transactions, including M&A, financing, and real estate deals. Integrating search results charting from IntelliChart with existing UCC filing and on-going UCC management automation creates a complete UCC workflow for law firms to use across the entire UCC lifecycle. Law firms can leverage the smart automation within the UCC Hub to more efficiently serve their clients by decreasing the overall time to manage UCCs.

During the due diligence phases of a deal, paralegals are tasked with conducting UCC searches, extracting relevant data, and creating charts for analysis and review. When a deal closes, they may also need to update liens in the public record or file new liens to secure relevant assets. They may also need to manage a client's lien portfolios on an on-going basis. In the UCC Hub, data can now be seamlessly integrated throughout the UCC search, filing and management-related stages of a transaction, eliminating the need to manually re-key data.

"As our customers look for automated tools to increase value and accuracy, CT Corporation is pleased to offer the first total UCC Solution for law firms," said John Weber, President and CEO of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation. "The UCC Hub's modern user interface and automated workflows demonstrate our commitment to providing customers with secure tools to improve their legal compliance workflows."

UCC Hub users benefit from the intuitive workflows and automation provided in the UCC Hub to accurately handle the UCC due diligence needs for each deal quickly and efficiently. The UCC Hub is available today and for more information on how the UCC Hub can transform your UCC due diligence workflow visit our dedicated webpage.

For more than 125 years, CT Corporation has been the leading provider of registered agent services, incorporation services, and legal entity compliance. With a global reach into over 190 countries, more than 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, 95 percent of AmLaw 100 law firms, and 350,000 small businesses trust CT to handle their compliance needs.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

