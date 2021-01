LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Introduces the 75mm F/1.0 LWIR Thermal Lens Assembly at SHOT SHOW 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced the expansion of its line of long wave infrared (LWIR 8-12um) thermal lens assemblies for thermal weapon sights, thermal monoculars and thermal binoculars. The 75mm F/1.0 LWIR TWS lens assembly's part number is 7100406.

Product Description:

LightPath's 75mm EFL lens features a large f/1.0 aperture for excellent light collection. This lens is optimized to be used with an uncooled microbolometer up to VGA resolution, producing an 8deg HFOV on a VGA-17µm detector, or a 6deg HFOV on a VGA-12µm detector. With near diffraction-limited MTF, <0.5% distortion and >97% relative illumination across the full field of view, this lens is ideal for applications requiring high image quality. LightPath offers both high efficiency anti-reflective (HEAR) and diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings for the optimal balance of transmission and durability for rugged environments.

DRI for 17µm pixel detector (assumes 1.5m critical dimension) Detection (1.5 POT) = 4.4km range Recognition (6 POT) = 1.1km range Identification (12 POT) = 550m range

(assumes 1.5m critical dimension) DRI for 12µm pixel detector (assumes 1.5m critical dimension) Detection (1.5 POT) = 6.25km range Recognition (6 POT) = 1.56km range Identification (12 POT) = 780m range

LightPath Technologies, a global leader in optical design, single-point diamond turning and molding of infrared lens elements and assemblies, has had great success providing its proven infrared imaging portfolio to the market. With catalog options on effective focal lengths ranging from 1.5mm to 75mm, and a wider variety of custom IR lens assemblies, the top 5 leading commercial infrared camera builders and a growing number of defense contractors are incorporating LightPath designs into their thermal weapon sight, thermal binocular, thermal monocular and clip-on thermal camera programs.

"This development enhances LightPath's ability to provider longer range optics to potential OEM partners for great DRI capability on the newest microbolometers," said Devin Standard, Business Development Spearhead, and an IR Technology Specialist at LightPath. "I am delighted to announce that the 75mm thermal assembly is ready for volume production." LightPath also stands by to deliver high-quality custom optics in a cost-competitive and timely fashion.

LightPath is a proven leader in extending advanced, manufacturable, optical technologies that enable customers to meet their most demanding requirements. This level of excellence has been achieved through the efforts of the Company's outstanding team of optical and mechanical engineers, and manufacturing technicians, collaborating across the globe.

Please contact Devin Standard at dstandard@lightpath.com / +1-407-868-7920, or Lori LaPoint, another seasoned LightPath IR team member at (407) 382-4003 x 348/Email: Llapoint@lightpath.com for more information.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, and include, for example, statements related to the expected effects on the Company's business from the COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and impact on the demand for the Company products; the ability of the Company to obtain needed raw materials and components from its suppliers; actions governments, businesses, and individuals take in response to the pandemic, including mandatory business closures and restrictions on onsite commercial interactions; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the effects of steps that the Company could take to reduce operating costs; the inability of the Company to sustain profitable sales growth, convert inventory to cash, or reduce its costs to maintain competitive prices for its products; circumstances or developments that may make the Company unable to implement or realize the anticipated benefits, or that may increase the costs, of its current and planned business initiatives; and those factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Devin Standard, Business Development

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-868-7920

dstandard@lightpath.com

Mark Palvino, VP of Global Sales

LightPath Technologies, Inc.

Tel: 407-382-4003

mpalvino@lightpath.com

