Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced that its company headquarters in Lyon, France, received ISO 14001:2015 (ISO 14001) certification for its effective environmental management system by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance (LRQA), a major vendor of independent assessment services. Esker was also awarded an EcoVadis Gold Medal for its performance in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), placing the company in the top 4% of companies assessed by EcoVadis. This recognition is part of Esker's continuous environmental and CSR improvement process.

Committed to environmental sustainability

The ISO 14001 international standard demonstrates Esker's long-term commitment to environmental protection by establishing the principles of an effective management system that follows environmental best practices. The principle of continuous improvement is inherent to this standard and echoes the Agile methodology adopted by Esker in 2011.

Esker's environmental approach, initiated by company management and actively supported by employees, is, above all else, an opportunity to propose a more ethical way of operating increasingly requested by customers, employees, partners and investors.

Reducing environmental footprint

By automating business and document processes, Esker helps companies significantly reduce their paper, water and energy use. Esker has also implemented a number of actions within the company to limit its own environmental impact, including:

Selecting data center suppliers committed to sustainable development (e.g., SynAAps, Microsoft Azure)

(e.g., SynAAps, Microsoft Azure) Reducing energy consumption including the use of less energy-intensive IT equipment, generalized LED lighting and presence detectors, and data migration from multiple servers to a shared SaaS platform

including the use of less energy-intensive IT equipment, generalized LED lighting and presence detectors, and data migration from multiple servers to a shared SaaS platform Extending the lifespan of IT equipment with the possibility for employees to buy back company IT equipment in return for a charitable donation

with the possibility for employees to buy back company IT equipment in return for a charitable donation Favoring eco-friendly modes of transportation, with trains preferred over plane for business trips; additional measures put in place include: secure bicycle parking adapted for electric bicycles, automobile fleet that includes hybrid and electric cars, office scooter storage, showers and locker rooms for those who bike to work, etc.

with trains preferred over plane for business trips; additional measures put in place include: secure bicycle parking adapted for electric bicycles, automobile fleet that includes hybrid and electric cars, office scooter storage, showers and locker rooms for those who bike to work, etc. Raising employee awareness about recycling and implementing measures to facilitate recycling, including selective sorting bins, workshops on recycling best practices, zero-waste concept; conferences on software eco-design, regular email inbox purges, software development with a strong focus on solution efficiency and low energy consumption

"The ISO 14001 certification validates Esker's active commitment to the environmental cause. The audit revealed many strengths within its organization, including the ability to mobilize its employees, as well as its long-term dedication to the environment." Extract from the closing meeting conducted by Catherine Farcot, Audit Manager, LRQA France.

"We're very proud and encouraged that our efforts have been rewarded with the ISO 14001 certification and EcoVadis gold medal," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. "We strongly believe in a positive-sum economic growth, which is part of a long-term ethical perspective and integrates ecological and social constraints."

Esker will undergo an annual control audit to validate its long-term ISO 14001 compliance and is considering certifying other subsidiaries. The company is also evaluated annually by EcoVadis for its CSR performance, and is striving for the platinum medal in 2021.

For more information, please visit Esker's CSR webpage.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

