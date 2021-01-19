DPS Group Global: DPS Group Hires Toni Dupell as Business Development Account Manager

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, and validation (EPCMV) firm serving high-tech process industries, today announced Toni Dupell has joined the company as business development account manager, Boston project operations. In her new role, Toni will develop and strengthen DPS' relationships with clients through alignment and delivery of project goals. Toni's "client first" mentality, along with her personal approach, will ensure a robust pipeline of opportunities. She will work closely with other DPS business areas as such as Technical Services Operation (TSO).

"It is with great pleasure we welcome Toni to the DPS team," said Eddie Skillington, vice president of business development at DPS Group. "Toni brings strong connections in the Boston architecture, engineering, and construction industry and an understanding of the life science market to her new role. With her focus on creating lasting relationships with our clients and industry peers, we are confident that Toni will make a significant contribution to the success of the firm."

With more than 13 years of experience in the commercial real estate market, Toni most recently held a business development role with WB Engineers+ Consultants. Previously, she held project manager roles with Suffolk Construction, Columbia Construction, and J. Calnan & Associates. She is the co-founder and owner of LACED (Ladies in Architecture, Construction, Engineering & Design) Wellness, a networking group for women in commercial real estate that hosts wellness-based events.

"I am passionate about strengthening existing client relationships, creating/building new ones through meaningful connections and interactions, and working to create a successful business development model," said Toni. "I am excited to join DPS and look forward to having a positive impact on the company's business development efforts."

Toni is Co-Chair of the Partnerships Committee for the New York City chapter of CoreNet Global, and she is a volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club and Special Olympics. Toni earned a Bachelor of Science in Project Management from the Wentworth Institute of Technology.

Serving high-tech industries around the world, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

