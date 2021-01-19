Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) -Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") proposes a new financing totaling up to $252,000.

Sego Resources Inc. is proposing to raise up to $252,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of units at $0.035 per unit. The offering is open to all existing Sego shareholders and non-shareholders subject to certain limitations discussed below.

The offering will consist of up to up to 7,200,000 Units at $0.035 per unit for gross proceeds of $252,000. The total of the financing is expected to be $252,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at $0.06 for two years from the closing of the private placement.

This placement may close in several tranches and Insiders may participate in the placement. The proceeds will be expended on diamond drilling of the Company's Southern Gold Zone at the Miner Mountain Copper-Gold Alkalic Porphyry project, near Princeton, BC and working capital.

Finder's fees may be payable on all or a portion of the offering, and will consist of a cash fee of 7% and a Broker's Warrant where applicable, which will entitle the holder to subscribe for one common share for two years from the closing date of the offering at $0.06.

This offering will be subject to the completion of formal documentation, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary conditions. All of the securities sold pursuant to the offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing.

The offering is open to all existing shareholders of the Company and all interested investors, provided that a prospectus exemption is available for the Company to issue units to such investors. For existing shareholders who as of the close of business on January 19, 2021 held common shares of the Company and continue to hold common shares at the time of closing, an additional prospectus exemption is available pursuant to British Columbia Instrument 45-534 (and in similar instruments in other Provinces of Canada). Unless such shareholder is a person that has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if such shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in such jurisdiction, the aggregate subscription cost to such shareholder for the units subscribed under the Existing Shareholder Exemption cannot exceed $15,000 or 300,000 units.

The Company also plans to utilize British Columbia Instrument 45-536 which opens private placements to non-accredited investors provided the purchaser has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. Completion of the private placement is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange approval.

There is no minimum offering size for the private placement and the maximum number of units proposed to be issued is 7,200,000 units for gross proceeds of $252,000. The Company fully expects to spend the funds as stated; there may be circumstances, for sound business reasons, where a reallocation of funds may be necessary.

There is no material change about the issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

This News Release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43 -101.

For further information please contact:

J. Paul Stevenson, CEO

Sego Resources Inc.

ceo@segoresources.com

For investor & shareholder information, please contact:

MarketSmart Communications Inc.

Ph: +1 +1 877 261-4466

Email: info@marketsmart.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statement of historical facts that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects re forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72285