The first investable benchmark index to quantify physical diamonds

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in collaboration with Diamond Data Derivatives Ltd. ("DDD") announced the launch of the Universal Standard Diamonds Evaluation 100 Index (ticker: USDE).

Owned and originally developed by DDD, the Universal Standard Diamonds Evaluation 100 Index (ticker: USDE) has been designed to capture the global market of cut and polished wholesale diamonds based on sales volume (measured by amount of diamonds) of the top 100 traded diamonds. The index is composed exclusively of lab graded diamonds.

"We are proud to partner with DDD to launch the first-ever real-time price index for physical investment-grade diamonds," stated Steven A. Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. "For decades, the global diamond industry has sought an investable index suitable to serve as the benchmark for investment products, and we believe that the USDE100 will fulfil the demand," he continued. While the index will in the first phase only be available as underlying for products domiciled outside the EU, it is planned to enhance the geographical range to include the EU going forward.

"We have great confidence that together with our partners, we are laying the foundations for commoditization and reliable market analysis of the wholesale diamond market, on an unprecedented scale," commented Amir Elizur, CEO of Diamond Data Derivatives Ltd. "And we are eagerly looking forward to supporting a variety of investable products and initiatives," he concluded.

The Universal Standard Diamonds Evaluation 100 Index (ticker: USDE) is calculated in USD. At each review, all diamond categories in the index universe are selected by their 12-month sales volume.

Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 100

Base Date: 08/15/2011

Base Value: 1537.62

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 23.89 billion in assets under management (as of 19 January 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Diamond Data Derivatives

Diamond Data Derivatives Ltd. is a fintech company which acquires, analyses, and seeks to commercialize financial data and price trends relating to the wholesale diamond industry. Having originally developed and conceived of the USDE100 Index (USDE), the company seeks to promote and support the commoditization of diamonds, by development of financial instruments based on creative and proprietary solutions and methodology, utilizing large-scale reliable and verifiable data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005717/en/

Contacts:

Media

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com



Amir Elizur, Diamond Data Derivatives Ltd.

+972 (0)547-253-666

Index@thediamonds.exchange