The grass-fed beef market is expected to grow by USD 14.50 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2020-2024

The demand for grass-fed beef products is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

Grass-fed Beef Market: Product Landscape

There is a high demand for fresh grass-fed beef as it is healthier than processed grass-fed beef. The awareness of the health benefits of grass-fed beef such as higher content of omega-3 fatty acids linoleic acid and antioxidant vitamins like vitamin E fuel its demand in the US, Australia, and other markets. This consequently adds to the revenue, thus boosting the grass-fed beef market growth. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the processed grass-fed beef segment.

Grass-fed Beef Market: Geographic Landscape

North America accounted for the largest grass-fed beef market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The awareness of the benefits of grass-fed beef and the constant introduction of new products by companies will significantly influence the growth of grass-fed beef market size. Over 27% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the crucial market for grass-fed beef in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America.

Companies Covered:

Conagra Brands Inc.

Donald Russell Ltd.

Fanatical Foods Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Perdue Farms Inc.

Primal Web Ltd.

Rain Crow Ranch

Sysco Corp.

Verde Farms

