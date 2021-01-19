Continuing to support and protect the Group's employees during the health crisis, and helping boost Covid-19 vaccinations worldwide

Continuing to fight actively against Covid-19

Teleperformance commits to reimbursing vaccination costs incurred by its employees

Safeguarding employee health safety remain top priorities

An assertive and responsible initiative by Teleperformance, recognized as an employer of choice by independent experts, with more than 85% of its worldwide staff currently working in certified Top Employer operations

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today its plans to reimburse the cost of Covid-19 vaccinations for its more than 330,000 employees worldwide, wherever the vaccine is not being provided free of charge by the country's healthcare system. The plan will be deployed in accordance with the decisions of the local authorities concerned and in partnership with key private healthcare partners across Teleperformance's footprint, which spans 80 countries.

Since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Teleperformance has paid careful attention to protecting its employees, notably with a strong focus on health and hygiene standards in all its locations, millions of masks proactively secured and distributed to its staff, the assertive move to a Work at Home delivery model in conjunction with its clients, and enforcement of extra physical distance at its operational sites, over and above local country guidelines.

Today, by offering the vaccine as a free, optional staff benefit, Teleperformance aims not only to honor its commitment to protecting the health of its people, but also to help governments address the pandemic with agile, large-scope support of vaccination programs deployed at the corporate level. The Group is already delivering a wide range of helpline and other essential support services to support public efforts in the fight against Covid-19 across all regions, notably in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien, said: "Nothing is more important in fulfilling our mission than the safety and health of all our employees. Since the beginning of this grave crisis, we have done everything in our power to ensure business continuity for our clients and protect the health and safety of our employees, our partners, and jobs in the communities where the Group is present. Now, more than ever, we are focused on the same priorities. Based on strong relationships with healthcare partners and in compliance with government decisions and procurement agendas, we are well prepared across the world to assist in securing critical Covid-19 vaccinations for our employees. The reimbursement of vaccination costs for our staff is another critical step in this commitment to our employees. We will support every employee in the Group who wants the vaccine, especially in countries where the public or private insurance system doesn't cover the cost. We are also proud to be actively contributing to the ongoing fight against the virus by boosting vaccinations worldwide".

