Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Eco Depot, Inc. (OTC Pink: ECDP), a Nevada company, welcomes Mr. Jason Driver, Director and Executive VP of Electronics Business Development and Management. Mr. Driver will focus on business development and product management for Bronya Climate Shield Liquid Thermal Insulation nano, micro and macro applications for the Electronics and Electrical Supplies Industries.



Eco Depot is honored to introduce our new Director and VP of Enterprise Product Management and Business Development within global electronic and electrical industry, including semiconductor supply and manufacturing services, industrial equipment, networking and communication equipment, computer and office products, medical devices, consumer electronics, home appliances and others.

Mr. Jason Driver contributes over 25 years of executive level electronics industry experience at the highest capacity of enterprise product planning and execution, achieving significant bottom-line results for his previous employers and organizations. His integrity and achievements have earned Mr. Driver penultimate peer respect within the electronics and electrical supplies industry, positioning him as an impactful contributor of social capital to the organization.

Since earning his Honours Bachelor of Commerce with specialization in Marketing from University of Ottawa in 1995, Mr. Driver has earned an excellent reputation in the electronics industry as a business developer, product manager and an enterprise level problem solver with keen insight into industry workings, needs and insiders. From 2010 to present, Mr. Driver has been President and CEO of J-Cube Technologies Inc, a manufacturer's representative that delivers printed circuits boards (PCB's) of all types of complexities to the North American markets. Mr. Driver earned his experience in the electronics industry at other renown electronics companies including Enigma-Interconnect where Mr. Driver was Director of business development and created $8 million in revenue, he also held a position at INNOVATOR, a division of LYRTECH, Montreal, QC where, as Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Driver co-founded Innovator to success with over $15 million in new annualized revenue over a few short years.

Under the charge of Jason, Bronya Climate Shield will provide industry leading innovative efficiency solutions for the Electronics Industry, initially focused on building materials, then distributed to additionally realized applications within the electronics manufacturing space for immediate improvements in printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing, electronic manufacturing service (EMS) companies and all equipment manufacturers in electronics. Additional industries in need of applied efficiencies are metal and plastics industries where electronic circuit boards are present but thermal management plays a key role and heat dissipation systems are in present demand of energy efficiencies offered by Bronya Climate Shield within single coat applications.

Eco Depot Director and Executive V.P., Jason Driver, stated, "I am truly excited with the versatility of standardized Bronya Climate Shield liquid thermal insulation. Our product is extremely attractive to multiple tiers of building materials industry providers due to easy application at the nano to macro level. By providing energy efficiencies and fire retardation up to 40% for wires and connectors at the micro-electronic level to full building coverage for macro insulation, we plan to set our mark at affordable rates that will benefit all stakeholders seeking energy efficiency. I see Bronya Climate Shield being a catalyst to leap forward with improved product safety and function without disruption to the existing infrastructure. Simply put, the list of applications for Bronya Climate Shield is endless and I could not be more excited to roll my sleeves up and get to work on behalf of the company and its shareholders."

As Eco Depot prepares Bronya Climate Shield for massive retail launch with building contractors and DIY homeowners, industrial enterprises are taking notice of the benefits of the product applied to their area of service, from manufacturing, storage, warehousing, construction materials, maintenance, and many more.

Under the leadership of Director and EVP of Electronics Business Development and Management, Jason Driver, Eco Depot can significantly impact the Electronics industry and harvest the benefit for its innovation of heat dissipating thermal insulation without disruption to the existing infrastructure of manufacturers and consumers in the Electronics industry.

ABOUT ECO DEPOT

Eco Depot, Inc. acquires, manages, and develops eco-friendly real estate assets and consumer brand products. Their focus is to provide investments, funding, and support for acquisitions, start-ups, entrepreneurs, and green companies dedicated to protecting the environment. Eco Depot is a development stage distributor of eco-friendly consumer brand products and is publicly traded Over the Counter at (OTC Pink: ECDP).

ABOUT BRONYA CANADA GROUP

Bronya Coatings Group, Inc. ("the Company") is based in Montreal and intends to commercialize a Multi-Purpose liquid thermal insulation paint Bronya Climate Shield product line in North America. The Company's mission is to establish third-party production facilities globally to reduce the costs associated with the business' supply chain. The Company also has established relationships with major home improvement stores on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT BRONYA CLIMATE SHIELD

Bronya Climate Shield increases energy efficiency, energy savings, and reduces carbon emissions through energy conservation. Product website: www.bronyaclimateshield.com

CONTACT:

Eco Depot, Inc.

2300 West Sahara Avenue

Suite 800

Las Vegas, NV 89102

WEBSITE:

ecdp.co

+1-(844)-427-6692

info@ecdp.co

PRODUCT INQUIRIES:

info@bronyaclimateshield.com

