Greenleaf Book Group, LLC: Former Chairman and CEO of the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games Releases Dedicated Memoir Honoring Special-Needs Son's Life

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Learning to see the world through the eyes of another and understanding the importance of acceptance, particularly those different than ourselves, can be the greatest gift to achieving pure happiness. Live Like Sean: Important Life Lessons from My Special-Needs Son (Greenleaf Book Group) is a personal memoir available today by TJ Nelligan. Nelligan is an entrepreneur, advocate and former Chairman and CEO of the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games. In this new book, he reflects on the remarkable life of his late special-needs son, Sean, their exceptional relationship and the lessons he learned from Sean. Seeking to change society's perceptions and provide a support system for families of individuals with special needs, this positive story shares those lessons, preserves Sean's memory and puts life in perspective to inspire us all.

"The creation of Live Like Sean was a labor of love and healing. The book began as a way to remember what an amazing person Sean was and an opportunity to memorialize all of our stories and experiences," Nelligan shared. "However, during the process of writing it, I truly saw how inspirational Sean was and what we could learn from him. All of us can be motivated by Sean's story and integrate his life-lessons into our own. My hope is that after people read Live Like Sean, they will remember what's important in life and choose to adopt some of the behaviors that came so naturally to Sean and allowed him to live a happy life."

Our world is still learning about the unique strengths of those with special needs. Sean was born with intellectual disabilities, though they never prevented him from living a full, rich life or from profoundly touching the lives of everyone around him. What society considered to be limitations turned into assets for Sean, whose actions taught others how to be kind, brave, honest and accepting. Live Like Sean demonstrates through personal anecdotes the life lessons we can all learn from the most unlikely sources, including someone with special needs. With each chapter, the author reveals a vital lesson that Sean taught him about life, told through engaging, funny and uplifting stories before Sean's passing on Father's Day in 2019. Nelligan describes how the experience of being Sean's father changed his life for the better, and he offers readers the chance to let Sean's love, kindness and gratitude touch their lives, too.

The impact of Live Like Sean is being felt across the special-needs community and beyond. "A book for anyone who has ever been fiercely inspired by a child - which should be everyone," proclaims New York Times best-selling author Mitch Albom. New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben said, "Live Like Sean is a wonderful book that, like Sean himself, will stay in your heart long after you turn the final page."

Sean's pure love of life and genuine happiness are his lasting legacies, and his spirit will stay in the hearts of readers long after the final page. Readers will be inspired to live a life more like his, find the silver linings in each situation, work to make the lives of others around them better and break barriers set by society.

