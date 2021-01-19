Trintech, Inc.: Trintech and Dixon Hughes Goodman Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Global Organizations Transform Financial Processes

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, and Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG), a leading professional services firm focused on delivering innovative advisory solutions to clients globally, today jointly announced a strategic alliance to deliver finance solutions that empower finance & accounting (F&A) teams to drive real-time financial intelligence to executives and add strategic value to the enterprise.

"Our strategic alliance with Trintech further enhances our technology capabilities and solutions for the office of the CFO and supports our mission to bring solutions to the market that align people, processes and industry-leading technology," said Cheryl Levesque, Partner - DHG CFO & Business Advisory.

With this strategic alliance, Trintech and DHG can provide F&A teams with effective finance processes and technology solutions that optimize efficiencies, visibility, governance and control across the entire Record to Report process. By improving and automating finance operations, Trintech and DHG help leading organizations reduce costs and risk and allow them to free up valuable resources to refocus their time and effort on other initiatives critical to the business.

"The demand for Record to Report technology solutions continues to grow as finance organizations around the world seek to increase not only the efficiency, but also the effectiveness of their overall financial close processes, said Russ Hubbard, Chief Revenue Officer at Trintech. "DHG's advisory expertise in finance transformation makes them a perfect partner to deliver successful digital transformations for finance functions, using Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions."

