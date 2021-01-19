Is Fluorspar the Next Commodity Boom? Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zoom with Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring Rockstone Research, Ares Strategic Mining, Commerce Resources and Saville Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces the first Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation for 2021 with Rockstone Research featuring the fluorspar market, on Wednesday January 20th.

Fluorspar (also called fluorite) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. An important industrial mineral, fluorspar is considered a critical mineral by the European Union and the United States. Critical minerals are metals and non-metals that are considered vital for the economic well-being of the world's major and emerging economies, yet whose supply may be at risk due to geological scarcity, geopolitical issues, trade policy or other factors.

Fluorspar is an essential raw material to the steel, aluminium, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in two marketable products: acid spar grade and met spar grade. Fluorspar cannot be recycled and must be continuously mined to feed the world's growing demand. Today the market is in a state of flux, because in 2018 China, the world's largest producer and consumer of fluorspar, became a net fluorspar importer for the first time. This is mainly attributed to Chinese industrial users whom consume most of China's domestic production in steel manufacturing.

To participate in Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation please note the following:

Date: Wednesday January 20th

Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)

Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing

Zoom video link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81216258103

Wednesday's 'Zoom with Zimtu' presentation will also feature Stephan Bogner from Rockstone Research who will begin the presentation with a discussion of the current state of the fluorspar market. Rockstone Research specializes in the analysis of capital markets and publicly listed companies. Also presenting will be representatives from three ZimtuADAVANTAGE companies currently active in the fluorspar space but at different stages of resource development, namely Ares Strategic Mining, Commerce Resources & Saville Resources.

Ares Strategic Mining

With the U.S. currently importing 100% of its fluorspar, Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (TSX.v: ARS) is breaking through that barrier with its permitted mine and its plans to open the country's only fluorspar mine in Utah. For more information about Ares Strategic Mining please visit https://www.zimtu.com/zimtumedia/ares-mining. To read today's news regarding advances at Ares' 'Lost Sheep' fluorspar mine in Utah, please click here.

Commerce Resources

Critical minerals like rare earths are becoming ever more important in today's technology-focused world. Commerce Resources' (TSX.v: CCE) Ashram Deposit project in Quebec is one of the largest rare earth elements & fluorspar deposits currently working towards pre-feasibility. For more information about Commerce Resources please visit https://www.zimtu.com/zimtumedia/commerce-resources.

Saville Resources

The principal asset of Saville Resources (TSX.v: SRE) is the Niobium Claim Group Property in Quebec, Canada, which is highly prospective for fluorspar, niobium and tantalum, all three declared critical minerals in the US and Europe. For more information about Saville Resources please visit https://www.zimtu.com/zimtumedia/saville-resources.

