The electric vehicle battery market is poised to grow by 44.24 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005799/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market 2020-2024

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your Business? Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the electric vehicle battery market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advances in EV battery and associated technologies.

The electric vehicle battery market analysis includes type segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the EV charging with V2G technology as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle battery market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The electric vehicle battery market covers the following areas:

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Sizing

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Forecast

Electric Vehicle Battery Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

A123 Systems LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Related Reports on Utilities Include:

Primary Lithium Battery Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The primary lithium battery market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.88 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes



The primary lithium battery market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.88 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.56%. To get extensive research insights: Rooftop Solar Market by Application and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024- The rooftop solar market size has the potential to grow by 11.36 GW during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%. To get extensive research insights: Click and get FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by battery type

Market segments

Comparison by battery type

Lithium-ion battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Lead-acid battery Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by battery type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A123 Systems LLC

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BYD Company Ltd.

Cummins Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005799/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/