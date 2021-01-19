Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMR

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Arnold W. Donald

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status President & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director

b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Carnival Corporation

b) Legal Entity Identifier F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982

4A Details of the transaction: 1

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of restricted stock units "RSUs" granted January 14, 2019, including the settlement of dividend equivalents.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

25,139

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

25,139

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-14

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4B Details of the transaction: 2

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of retention RSUs granted August 28, 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$0.00 Volume(s)

37,500

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

37,500

$0.00

e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-14

f) Place of the transaction Off Market

4C Details of the transaction: 3

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share



CUSIP: 143658300

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

$21.12 Volume(s)

62,639

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

62,639

$21.12

e) Date of the transaction 2021-01-14