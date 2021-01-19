Anzeige
19.01.2021 | 17:34
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMR

London, January 19

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident & Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation & plc / Director
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4ADetails of the transaction: 1
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of restricted stock units "RSUs" granted January 14, 2019, including the settlement of dividend equivalents.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
25,139
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
25,139
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2021-01-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4BDetails of the transaction: 2
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionVesting of retention RSUs granted August 28, 2020.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
37,500
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
37,500
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2021-01-14
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
4CDetails of the transaction: 3
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$21.12		Volume(s)
62,639
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
62,639
$21.12
e)Date of the transaction2021-01-14
f)Place of the transactionNYSE

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

