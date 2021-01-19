Webcor Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary as California's Builder of Choice

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Webcor, a leading California general contractor known for its innovative solutions and people-focused company culture, celebrated its 50th year in business on Tuesday.

On January 19, 1971, Webcor's founders (Bill Wilson, Ross Edwards, Dave Boyd, and Miller Ream) established the company's mission to build with unmatched innovation and efficiency - a commitment that continues to propel Webcor forward today.

"Webcor's company culture has always been one of a builder's mentality," says Matt Rossie, Webcor's Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President, who began his career with Webcor 20 years ago. "We've never been an employer for paper pushers. The intent here is to build, be hands-on, and solve problems. That has remained a key aspect of our culture since the very beginning."

Webcor's identity as a hands-on builder has been one of its key differentiators since Rich Lamb, retired Webcor Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President, was hired to direct the company's self-perform interior construction department in 1985. Today, Webcor's self-perform divisions fall under the umbrella of Webcor Craft, which encompasses Webcor Carpentry, Webcor Concrete, and Webcor Drywall.

"As a builder, we need to continue bringing innovative solutions," says Webcor President and CEO Jes Pedersen. "We need to continue listening closely to our clients and provide them with the solutions they didn't even know they wanted."

Pedersen and Rossie shared their memories and insights during interviews for a new Webcor podcast series created in honor of the company's 50th anniversary. The podcast, titled "Webcor at 50," features Webcor leaders, long-tenured employees, founders, and others who share stories, advice, and anecdotes as they reflect on their time with the company. The podcast can be found at https://webcor50.webcor.com/anniversary-podcast/, as well as iTunes, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

Webcor's vast portfolio of iconic projects spans everything from high-tech transit centers to museums to university campus expansions. Its ability to keep up with the evolving complexity of such projects is a testament not only to the company's dedication to innovation but the type of people who are drawn to it.

"Our ability to attract talented people who know how to build and are passionate about finding solutions has been critical to our success these last 50 years," Rossie says. "Unlike other general contractors, our business model has never relied on finding problems and capitalizing on them. We are - and always have been - solution providers."

As Webcor looks forward to the next 50 years, it will continue to build upon its unique strengths, including embracing sustainable construction practices to help combat climate change, maintaining an exemplary safety culture that empowers all employees to Speak Up for Safety, continuing to strategize and implement innovative building solutions on all projects, incorporating its core values into every decision - Trust, Community, Craft, Bold, and Innovate - and living our purpose of building solutions and bettering lives .

"Our focus must always remain on our people," Rossie says. "As long as we stay true to our core values, we'll continue to attract the best and the brightest to guide Webcor throughout the next 50 years and beyond."

Learn more about Webcor by visiting its anniversary website at https://webcor50.webcor.com/.

Webcor is a premier provider of commercial construction services, known for its innovative and efficient approach, wide range of experience, cost-effective design-build methodology, skill in concrete construction and expertise in building landmark projects. Webcor's mission is to build structures of superior quality with integrity, continuously improve its processes by employing the best talent in the industry and add social and economic value to its communities. Founded in 1971 and repeatedly honored as one of the Greenest Builders in California, Healthiest Employers, Top Corporate Philanthropists, Best Places to Work and Largest California Construction Firms, Webcor has offices throughout the state in San Francisco, Alameda, San Jose and Los Angeles. More information is available on the Webcor website and on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

