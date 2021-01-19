RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Directorate Change

RSL FINANCE (NO. 1) PLC - LEI 213800MZK854C5G27E68

(the "Company")

The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Colin Arthur Benford as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.

RSL Finance (NO. 1) Plc:

19 January 2021