RSL Finance (No.1) Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, January 18
RSL FINANCE (NO. 1) PLC - LEI 213800MZK854C5G27E68
(the "Company")
The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Colin Arthur Benford as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.
RSL Finance (NO. 1) Plc:
Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN
Attention: The Directors
Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161
Email: spvservices@apexfs.com
19 January 2021
