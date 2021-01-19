EQS Group-Ad-hoc: INVESTIS Holding SA / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges
This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so.
Medienmitteilung
Investis hat heute eine festverzinsliche Obligationenanleihe erfolgreich im Markt platziert. Die Anleihe hat ein Volumen von CHF 115 Millionen bei einem Coupon von 0.25% und einer Laufzeit von vier Jahren. Die Mittel werden zur Teil-Refinanzierung der Anleihe über CHF 140 Mio. verwendet, die am 15. Februar 2021 ausläuft.
Zürcher Kantonalbank agierte als Lead Manager/Bookrunner der Transaktion. Die Zulassung zum Handel an der SIX Swiss Exchange wird beantragt und die Liberierung der Obligationenanleihe ist für den 15. Februar 2021 vorgesehen.
Kontakt
Laurence Bienz, Head Investor and Media Relations
Über die Investis-Gruppe
Disclaimer
This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "EU Prospectus Regulation") or the EU Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the UK European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") of the Securities in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or in the UK. Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA or in the UK will be made pursuant to exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.
The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.
This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.
Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|INVESTIS Holding SA
|Neumühlequai 6
|8001 Zürich
|Schweiz
|Telefon:
|+41 58 201 7242
|E-Mail:
|laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com
|ISIN:
|CH0325094297
|Börsen:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1161768
|Ende der Mitteilung
|EQS Group News-Service
1161768 19.01.2021 CET/CEST