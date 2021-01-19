The fast food market is expected to grow by USD 75.85 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005868/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fast Food Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes

The increasing online presence of fast food vendors is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as health concerns pertaining to the excessive consumption of fast foods will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/fast-food-market-industry-analysis

Fast Food Market: Product Landscape

To attract consumers, various fast food outlets focus on offering innovative items in their non-vegetarian menus. Fish, seafood, chicken, beef, and others are mostly demanded by consumers. Non-vegetarian fast food is appetizing, and the mode of preparation differs from restaurant to restaurant. The taste differences encourage consumers to try different non-vegetarian foods at various restaurants, which, in turn, influences the market's growth. The demand for low-calorie and high-protein food products (like those that are made purely out of meat) is also driving the growth of the global non-vegetarian fast food market.

Fast Food Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing rate of employment and income levels and the changing lifestyles of consumers will significantly drive fast food market growth in this region over the forecast period. 40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for fast food in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Frozen Breakfast Foods Market by Distribution Channel and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The frozen breakfast foods market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.42 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Fast Casual Restaurants Market by Cuisine Type and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The fast casual restaurants market size has the potential to grow by USD 150.10 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Doctors Associates LLC

McDonald Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Wendys Co.

YUM! Brands Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Fiver forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Non-vegetarian fast food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Vegetarian fast food Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Dairy Queen Corp.

Doctors Associates LLC

Domino's Pizza Inc.

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc.

McDonald Corp.

Papa John's International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

The Wendys Co.

YUM! Brands Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005868/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/