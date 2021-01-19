Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.01.2021
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
19.01.2021 | 18:27
PBR Kyiv Finance Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, January 18

PBR KYIV FINANCE PLC - LEI 213800CRQP9I4BSI9685

(the "Company")

The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Colin Arthur Benford as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.

PBR Kyiv Finance Plc:

Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN

Attention: The Directors

Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161

Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

19 January 2021

