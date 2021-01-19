Newgate Funding Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
London, January 18
NEWGATE FUNDING PLC - LEI 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697
(the "Company")
The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Colin Arthur Benford as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.
Newgate Funding Plc:
Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN
Attention: The Directors
Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161
Email: spvservices@apexfs.com
19 January 2021
