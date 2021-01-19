Ludgate Funding Plc - Directorate Change

LUDGATE FUNDING PLC - LEI 213800LADM2GPWI3P269

(the "Company")

The Company hereby announces the resignation of Carl Steven Baldry as director and the appointment of Colin Arthur Benford as replacement director. The resignation and appointment are effective from 15 January 2021.

Ludgate Funding Plc:

Address: 125 Wood Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2V 7AN

Attention: The Directors

Telephone Number: +44 203 994 7161

Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

19 January 2021