THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE, PEA-PME eligible), an innovative company specializing in the development of medical equipment for echotherapy treatment, notably for varicose veins, today announces its sales revenues for the year 2020 and roll-out strategy for 2021.

Roll-out strategy 2021

SONOVEIN S, the last generation of SONOVEIN systems (CE marking obtained in Oct. 2020), makes SONOVEIN a strong alternative in treatment of varicose veins. It allows faster non-surgical treatment on an ambulatory basis without the need for anaestesia. Since October the company has made significant progress with their roll-out strategy. For 2021, it plans to further expand business development in new territories including Asia. Theraclion will also significantly increase SONOVEIN S installations at new key opinion leader sites. These international experts show strong interest in this distruptive technology. Once equipped, their centers of excellence are the relay of the technology to the rest of the market. SONOVEIN S will then gradually become the gold standard treatment for patients with chronic vein insufficiency.

Furthermore, Professor Dr. Mark Whiteley, renowned UK Venous Surgeon, presented excellent 6 months efficacy results at the American Vein Lymphatic Society (AVLS). SONOVEIN S has been installed at his clinics in addition to the already existing installation at Melk, Austria. The company raised €3.0 million from investors and secured €1.5 million in PGE loan from BPI France and CIC This allow the company to move forward on the commercial roll-out of SONOVEIN S.

2020 activity impacted by the global health crisis

Theraclion SA achieved a turnover of €744K in 2020, a decrease of 73% compared to 2019. Recurring revenue consisting of the sale of consumables and services reached €467 K growing 8%. One system was sold in 2020 against eleven in 2019.

Echotherapy treatments, not being qualified as an urgent procedure, were suspended most of the year in most countries due to COVID 19. Despite the lock down, the clinical trial for SONOVEIN S could be successfully completed and used post-CE marking in standard clinical practice in London.

Travel limitations, as well as restrictions on gatherings reduced severly commercial contacts and most hospitals were forced to halt focus on new equipment to concentrate on COVID 19 only. However online discussions and pipeline building has continued online. Whilst the impact on Theraclion's business, which is mostly international, was significant, preparations for 2021 business development continued.

However, the company regained its business development and accelerated its efforts with potential buyers of the technology in Q3 and Q4. A gradual resumption of treatments and an increase in orders for consumables and systems also took place in the second half of the 2020 year.

Annual revenue/K€ 2020 2019 Variation Sales of systems 277 2 352 -88% Sales of consumables 315 241 +31% Sales of services 152 191 -20% Total sales Theraclion SA 744 2 784 -73% Out of which Thyroid and Breast 592 2111 -72% Out of which varicose veins 152 673 -77% Out of which recurring sales (1) 467 432 +8%

(1) Recurring sales Sales of consumables sales of services

Despite COVID 19 lock-down, we have treated more varicose veins than last year (+142% veins consumables sale revenues) despite severe lock-downs and restrictions on none lifesaving surgical procedures in Western Europe. System sale was difficult due to hospital budget re-allocation to critical care. We are still in the process of executing the sales of 3 systems which were delayed by the pandemy.

About Theraclion

Theraclion has developed an innovative high-tech echotherapy solution using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound for the treatment of varicose veins, SONOVEIN. The treatment solution, which obtained CE marking in April 2019, is based on the leading-edge echotherapy treatment expertise developed over years by Theraclion for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules using its ECHOPULSE solution. Further improvements to the ECHOPULSE technology are the foundation for SONOVEIN to provide the only non-invasive ablation therapy for varicose veins. This procedure allows for a treatment without a catheter, chemical injection, or incision. An operating room is not necessary, and the treatment can be performed at a doctor's office, in a clinic, as well as in a hospital. Venous pathology is widespread worldwide and generates around 5 million treatment procedures per year, according to Millennium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015. Theraclion's technological solutions are based on hightech ultrasound medical imaging devices that are precise and easy to use for practitioners.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, Theraclion brings together a team of 25 people, more than half of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit the Theraclion website: www.theraclion.com and the patient site: https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Mnemonic: ALTHE ISIN code: FR0010120402

LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

