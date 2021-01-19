DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jan-2021 / 18:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP DEALING DATE: 19-Jan-2021 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1033.5432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13815 CODE: CSH2 LN ISIN: LU1230136894 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 91822 EQS News ID: 1161762 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

