ShelterZoom and DocuWalk CEO Chao Cheng-Shorland to speak at Digital DAVOS on the Blockchain Productivity Applications and New Opportunities panel

Panelists include Jason Kelley, Global head of IBM Blockchain, ShelterZoom and DocuWalk CEO, Chao Cheng-Shorland & Oliver Krause, founder of Liquiditeam

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / ShelterZoom, a blockchain-based SaaS platform providing document management systems to global corporations, will be speaking on the 'Blockchain Productivity Applications and New Opportunities' panel hosted by Matt Bird, CEO of CommPro Worldwide and Host of Network Syndicated Traders Network Show at the 2021 Digital Davos event. The Digital Davos event will bring together the most influential industry titans and world leaders to explore the exciting opportunities that arise at the intersection of blockchain productivity and the new frontiers the technology makes possible.

Event Details

Event: 2021 Digital Davos

Panel: Blockchain Productivity Applications and New Opportunities

Date: January 19, 2021

Time: 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm (ET)

Panelists:

Jason Kelley - Global Head, IBM Blockchain Chao Cheng-Shorland - CEO, ShelterZoom and DocuWalk Oliver Krause - Founder, Liquiditeam

Moderator: Matt Bird - CEO, CommPro Worldwide and Host, Traders Network Show (Syndicated on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX)

Location: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3TWmbLXhQK2gdV7w-BvE6w

About Jason Kelley

Jason Kelley is a seasoned leader of successful teams and profitable business start-ups, bringing diverse thinking, motivations, and objectives together with positive outcomes, across multiple industries. Currently leading IBM's Global Blockchain Services, with pride in a team that began as a start-up and now leads the world in capability, client outcomes, and business returns. Depth and experience in design thinking, business start-ups, data analytics, and cross-industry innovation continues to enable this ability to build teamed returns and global success. With global business leadership in software, technology outsourcing, consulting services, and sales, leading diverse teams to innovative outcomes is a source of endless energy.

With deep experience in consumer centric manufacturing, retail, financial services, and the public sector, it is the sense of service as a veteran, the joy of co-founding a start-up, and the curiosity of a consulting leader that continues to form the foundation for driving unprecedented results.

About Chao Cheng-Shorland

A technology leader since her early days, Chao Cheng-Shorland is the co-founder and CEO of ShelterZoom. ShelterZoom has successfully delivered two industry-first, next-generation blockchain-based document, contract and transaction management platforms revolutionizing the way the business world carries out daily operations. Under her leadership ShelterZoom won multiple global awards such as SIIA CODiE Best Emerging Technology 2018 and CIO Application's Company of the Year - Blockchain. Chao herself has been recognized on the 2020 Most Responsible 100 list by City & State; as Female Innovator of the Year by Women World Awards; a Gamechanger by REALTrends and RISMedia Newsmaker.

About Oliver Krause

Oliver is a Founder, Investor and Advisor. With more than 25 years' experience in innovation & transformation from roles in top management consulting, VC, startups, industry and applied research he set up his own consulting business Advantum Partners to help clients with their digital transformation, venture and ecosystem building. Early on Oliver has been fascinated by the potential of blockchain as a socio-economic technology innovation and co-founded Untitled INC Think Tank & Ventures in 2017. UINC is a global network of experts on DLT Blockchain and Crypto from diverse backgrounds to help to do innovation in the platform economy.

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, creator of DocuWalk, provides blockchain-based SaaS software that underpins the daily operations of businesses around the world. As first-to-market leaders in the space, ShelterZoom delivers a new type of highly private and secure document and contract platform to fully support remote operations with virtual negotiation rooms and blockchain signatures. A full suite of tools brings together multiple platforms into one central, secure workspace so businesses around the world can work seamlessly whether they are in-person or operating from remote locations. In just two years the company's footprint has expanded to several countries outside the U.S. and continues to see strong demand from around the globe.

For more information: www.shelterzoom.com | Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin

Contacts:

Communication Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

ShelterZoom Contact:

Josh Knoller

Nicholas Lence Communications

C: (212) - 938-0836

E: josh@nicholaslence.com

SOURCE: ShelterZoom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624881/ShelterZoom-and-DocuWalk-CEO-Chao-Cheng-Shorland-to-speak-at-Digital-DAVOS-on-the-Blockchain-Productivity-Applications-and-New-Opportunities-panel