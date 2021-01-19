Technavio has been monitoring the viral vectors market and it is poised to grow by 385.78 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the viral vectors market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Emergence of novel technologies to manufacture viral vectors is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of almost 15% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 385.78 mn.



Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc., Batavia Biosciences BV, Cobra Biologics Ltd., Creative Biogene, FinVector Oy, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, Oxford Biomedica Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., are some of the major market participants.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving the market.



The North America region will contribute to 60% of the market share.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Inc., Batavia Biosciences BV, Cobra Biologics Ltd., Creative Biogene, FinVector Oy, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, Oxford Biomedica Plc, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this viral vectors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Viral Vectors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Viral Vectors Market is segmented as below:

Application Gene Therapy Vaccines

Geography Asia Europe North America ROW



Viral Vectors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The viral vectors market report covers the following areas:

Viral Vectors Market Size

Viral Vectors Market Trends

Viral Vectors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of novel technologies to manufacture viral vectors as one of the prime reasons driving the viral vectors market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Viral Vectors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist viral vectors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the viral vectors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the viral vectors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of viral vectors market vendors

