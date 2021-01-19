Dentist Andre' Bruni Featured in Exclusive Interview

BATON ROUGE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Professional dentist Andre' Bruni DDS, the founder of Pearl Dental Group headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was recently featured in an interview with Ideamensch.

The interview focused on Andre' Bruni's esteemed career as a dentist, which began 20 years ago. Dr. Bruni received his dental degree from the Louisiana State University School of Dentistry in 2001 and immediately thereafter opened his own dental practice in Baton Rouge, LA. Over the past 2 decades Dr. Bruni has excelled in becoming a skilled clinician in the field of cosmetic, implant and sedation dentistry. He is a premier preferred provider for Invisalign and has helped thousands achieve their dream smiles giving people more confidence and better function. Andre' Bruni successfully grew his business to 15 practices in 4 states including being the first dentist ever to be invited into Walmart Super-centers. He served as dentist, clinical director and mentor to company doctors before selling business to a dental management company. In 2020, Dr. Bruni and his wife Dr. Jessica Bruni founded Pearl Dental Group where they practice together.

In the interview, Andre' Bruni shared how the name of his practice, Pearl Dental Group, was born out of the analogy of how it takes many years for a pearl to grow and take form. The years of hard work, trial and testing, all come together to create something beautiful and of worth. As Andre' Bruni sees it, Pearl Dental Group "is the culmination of our lifelong work and experience in dentistry to create practice facilities and care that are trusted and embraced by the patients we serve."

The interview then goes on to ask Andre' Bruni about broader trends within the dental industry. Dr. Bruni replied that one trend that's exciting to him is the digitization of dentistry. He cites a couple of examples including intra-oral digital scanners and 3D cone beam imaging, which result in better cosmetic outcomes for patients and more accurate treatment planning and dental surgeries, respectively. Dr. Bruni also mentions that Pearl Dental Group recently introduced Hybridge XD technology into its clinics, which provides patients with permanent, full arch implant restorations in just a few appointments.

When it comes to habits that allow him to be successful, Andre' Bruni stated that he tries to carve out uninterrupted quiet time each day when he can simply think and work in the "creative realm." He also said that as a business leader, it's important to stay humble, ask a lot of questions, and listen to those around you that are more knowledgeable.

The interview also touched on Andre' Bruni's life outside of the office. Dr. Bruni is a man of faith, who prioritizes his faith in Jesus Christ, his family, which includes his wife, Dr. Jessica Bruni, and their five children, above all else. His faith has even inspired him to lead dental missions at home and abroad to bring oral health support to communities in need.

The interview also revealed that he has a heart for orphans and has supported and helped build orphanages around the world. He even started a charitable organization of his own called Property to Charity. This charity raises money for non-profits that are working on the frontlines to difference for those less fortunate.

Andre' Bruni's interview concluded with him sharing his favorite quote, "But Jesus looked at them and said, 'With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.'" - Matthew 19:26.

