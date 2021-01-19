Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
PR Newswire
London, January 19
Pacific Assets Trust plc
19 January 2021
Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")
Compliance with US Executive Order 13959
In connection with the US's Executive Order 13959, which prohibits US Persons from purchasing "publicly traded securities" of 35 Chinese companies identified as Communist Chinese Military Companies ("CCMCs"), the Company can confirm that, as of 19 January 2021, it holds none of these 35 companies.
- END -
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de