Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

Pacific Assets Trust plc

19 January 2021

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

In connection with the US's Executive Order 13959, which prohibits US Persons from purchasing "publicly traded securities" of 35 Chinese companies identified as Communist Chinese Military Companies ("CCMCs"), the Company can confirm that, as of 19 January 2021, it holds none of these 35 companies.

