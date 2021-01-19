Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2021 | 19:33
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

PR Newswire

London, January 19

Pacific Assets Trust plc

19 January 2021

Pacific Assets Trust plc (the "Company")

Compliance with US Executive Order 13959

In connection with the US's Executive Order 13959, which prohibits US Persons from purchasing "publicly traded securities" of 35 Chinese companies identified as Communist Chinese Military Companies ("CCMCs"), the Company can confirm that, as of 19 January 2021, it holds none of these 35 companies.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.