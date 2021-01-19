Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Amazon.com Inc., Constant Contact Inc., and Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG will emerge as major transactional and marketing emails market participants during 2021-2025

The transactional and marketing emails market is expected to grow by USD 8.87 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the transactional and marketing emails market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transactional and Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The transactional and marketing emails market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the next normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Transactional And Marketing Emails Market Participants:

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc. operates the business through various segments such as North America, International, and Amazon Web Services. The company offers Simple Email Service (SES), which is a cost-effective, flexible, and scalable email service that enables developers to send mails from within any application. It supports several email use cases, including transactional, marketing, or mass email communications.

Constant Contact Inc.

Constant Contact Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides email marketing services to customize and design great-looking emails for its clients that stand out on every device.

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG

Emarsys eMarketing Systems AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides email marketing solutions that personalize and automate content and pair it with AI capabilities.

Transactional And Marketing Emails Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The transactional and marketing emails market is segmented as below:

Application Transactions Marketing

Geography North America Europe APAC South America MEA



The transactional and marketing emails market is driven by the growing focus on engaging the audience through email marketing. In addition, other factors such as growth in email users are expected to trigger the transactional and marketing emails market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate over the forecast period.

