Toei Animation Europe Establishes New Divisions

Top Executives Isabelle Favre and Laurent Bianchi Promoted to Division Heads

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Reflecting the continuing growth of Toei Animation Europe across the global programming marketplace, the company has established two separate divisions, Global Marketing & Content and Sales & Business Affairs, which is dedicated to strategies across the Europe, Middle East and Africa regions (EMEA).



Laurent Bianchi

Sales & Business Affairs Director

Toei Animation EUROPE



Isabelle Favre

Sales & Business Affairs Director

Toei Animation EUROPE

These divisions will be overseen by senior Toei Animation European executives Laurent Bianchi and Isabelle Favre. Bianchi, who joined Toei Animation Europe in 2007 to establish their Business & Legal Affairs department, will serve as Sales & Business Affairs Director. Favre, who has been Toei's Head of Marketing & New Business since 2009, will now serve as Global Marketing and Content Director.

This new organization follows Toei Animation Europe's continued expansion across EMEA territories. From Dragon Ball to One Piece, Sailor Moon and many others, Toei Animation's celebrated programming and film offerings is now established in nearly every country throughout the EMEA. As more audiences fall in love with Toei's catalog, licensing and merchandising opportunities have also blossomed. This new organization is dedicated to maintaining success while enhancing relationships with local partners.

Toei Animation will be directly responsible for the ongoing roll-out of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, which debuted on France's Anime Digital Network and JOne, AOD in Germany and Crunchyroll on EMEA through an exclusive simulcast while the series aired on Tokyo TV in Japan. Toei Animation Europe's recently-launched corporate website, www.toei-animation.com, will also play a significant role in developing new opportunities.

"This new organization underscores Toei Animation's long-lasting establishment with the EMEA," said Ryuji Kochi, President of Toei Animation Europe. "Throughout its nearly 70-year history, Toei Animation has grown from an exclusively Japanese studio to become an international household name and I'm incredibly proud of our European office for reaching new heights every year. Even while managing this complicated year, our dedicated team and partners have achieved a successful 2020.

With headquarters in Tokyo and sales offices in Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Paris, Toei Animation ranks amongst the world's most prolific animation production studios. Toei Animation's operations include animation development and production, and worldwide marketing and program licensing. Founded in 2004, Toei Animation Europe is in charge of the distribution and exploitation of Toei Animation's animated series in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Among its most famous series: Dragon Ball, Saint Seiya, Digimon, Sailor Moon, and One Piece.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: (For Toei Animation)

SSA Public Relations

David Syatt 310.980.1680 / david@ssapr.com

SOURCE: Toei Animation Europe

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624952/Toei-Animation-Europe-Establishes-New-Divisions