EQ Inc. Announces Repayment of Non-Convertible Secured Promissory Notes and Exercise of Bonus Warrants

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSX-V:EQ) (the "Corporation") a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has repaid in full the original principal amount of $1,716,654, and any accrued and unpaid interest on this amount, of non-convertible secured promissory notes issued on August 19, 2019 (the "Promissory Notes") to certain arm's length and non-arm's length lenders. The Promissory Notes accrued interest at 12% per annum and matured 17 months from the date of issue. Upon repayment, the Corporation will have no remaining debt.

In connection with the Promissory Notes, the lenders received 2,574,981 non-transferable warrants (the "Bonus Warrants"), with each Bonus Warrant being exercisable for a period of 17 months from the date of issuance for one common share of the Corporation (a "Bonus Share") at an exercise price of $0.66 per Bonus Share. At the time of repayment of the Promissory Notes, the lenders will have exercised all of the 2,574,981 Bonus Warrants, for total proceeds to the Corporation of $1,699,487. The Corporation used the proceeds from the Bonus Warrants as partial repayment for the amounts owed under the Promissory Notes.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

